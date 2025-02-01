CM Punk gives a new nickname to Jey Uso's duo with female WWE Superstar

CM Punk recently gave a new nickname for the duo of Jey Uso and Bayley. All three superstars will be in action at the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event.

CM Punk and Uso will be competing in the Men's Rumble. Meanwhile, Bayley will be in action in the Women's Royal Rumble Match. The men's bout will also consist of Roman Reigns, John Cena, Seth Rollins, and other top names. The women's Rumble, on the other hand, is expected to feature stars like Nia Jax, Charlotte Flair, and more.

Punk shared a photo of Jey and Bayley's posters on his Instagram story. He also gave a new nickname to their duo:

"Bayleet," wrote Punk.

Check out a screenshot of Punk's Instagram story:

Jey lost to Gunther at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event and failed to win the World Heavyweight Championship. Heading into the Men's Royal Rumble, The OG Bloodline member claimed he wanted to win the 30-Man Rumble Match and headline WrestleMania 41.

Paul Heyman opened up about his favor to CM Punk

Paul Heyman spoke about the favor he owes to CM Punk. The Wiseman of The Bloodline revealed the former WWE Champion as the fifth member of Roman Reigns' team for the Men's WarGames Match at Survivor Series last year.

Speaking in an interview with the New York Post, Heyman stated the following:

“I always look for intrigue. What’s the mystery here? What’s the water cooler conversation after this airs?. Where are the potential trajectories this story can argue it should take and therefore the possibilities the audience can sink its teeth into and get passionately behind or against? Punk adds so much of that because he is among the most unpredictable characters and personas in WWE history."

Punk and Heyman's OG Bloodline stablemate, Roman Reigns, will cross paths in the Men's Royal Rumble Match. It remains to be seen if Heyman will be in the corner of The OTC for the match.

