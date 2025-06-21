CM Punk should have gone off script, says WWE veteran after SmackDown humiliation (Exclusive)

WWE star CM Punk got obliterated on SmackDown this week. The Straight Edge Star was at the receiving end of a scathing promo from John Cena.

Cena put Punk through a table. As the star lay in the ring, writhing in pain, John berated him with insults. The 17-time champion went on to recreate the pipebomb as he hurled one insult after the other at Punk, while the Best in the World just heard it all helplessly.

This week on BroDown with host Mac Davis, former WWE head writer Vince Russo detailed that Punk should have improvised during the segment and responded in some fashion. The veteran writer explained that the whole exchange destroyed Punk's credibility as he lay in the ring, taking one insult after another.

"If I'm CM Punk, I'm improvising, man. I gotta tell you, to save my freaking a**. I don't care what's scripted, I don't care what we're talking about. If I'm lying there for that long, and I'm being buried like that, I'm sorry, man, I gotta improvise."

Russo even pointed out that during the original pipebomb, there was a lot of distance between the two stars, but this week's exchange was different.

"From what I remember from the pipebomb, wasn't CM Punk on the stage and Cena in the ring? That's a lot more distance than where they were. That really makes a difference. If I'm Punk and it's going on and on, at some point, I'm gonna, this is where you gotta call audibles, man." [From 11:38 onwards]

After this week's insult, CM Punk will have to get his act together. He is set to battle Cena at Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia for the Undisputed WWE Championship next Saturday.

