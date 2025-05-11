  • home icon
CM Punk has an insane two-word message for John Cena after he retained the WWE Championship at Backlash 2025

By Rohit Nath
Modified May 11, 2025 02:51 GMT
(Picture Courtesy: WWE on YouTube &amp; X/Twitter)
CM Punk and Cena in picture. (Picture Courtesy: WWE on YouTube & X/Twitter)

CM Punk was a keen observer of John Cena's WWE Title defense at Backlash 2025, and after The Last Real Champion retained his title, Punk had an insane two-word message.

Backlash 2025 saw Cena have an incredible match against Randy Orton, whom he ultimately defeated in what was definitively their last match ever. While many fans want to see Cena face new opponents, there is some demand for his greatest hits. One of those "greatest hits" has to be against CM Punk, who is a career-defining rival of his.

CM Punk posted a photo watching Cena at Backlash, where the subtitles showed Michael Cole saying that Cena is still the Champion. Punk responded to that on his Instagram stories by saying, "For now."

Check it out below:

This was a huge tease for a match, and some will hope that it takes place at Money in the Bank 2025. The only issue is that Punk is in the middle of a heated feud where he is pursuing Seth Rollins, Bron Breakker, and the man who betrayed him, Paul Heyman.

Also, Money in the Bank is less than a month away. There is also Saturday Night's Main Event in a couple of weeks, and Cena expected to appear.

It's going to be interesting if WWE runs Punk vs. Cena one last time.

