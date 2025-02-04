CM Punk issues huge challenge; former AEW star answers

CM Punk just issued a huge challenge to anyone on the WWE roster. A former AEW star has responded to him.

Ethan Page joined NXT last year and quickly established himself as a top star on the brand by capturing the NXT Championship. Page has been his usual arrogant self on the NXT roster, and he isn't afraid to speak his mind. His ego has grown leaps and bounds since he broke Je'Von Evans' jaw a few weeks ago.

During a recent interview with Jackie Redmond, Punk stated that he wanted somebody young to take his spot as he felt this was how his career would end.

"I want somebody to take my spot. Old lions don’t die of old age. They die from the young lions. Eventually, that’s the way I think the book of CM Punk and the final chapter gets written. I just haven’t seen anybody that man enough to do it yet." [H/T Fightful]

It looks like Ethan Page is up for the challenge. He has a message for the Straight Edge Superstar.

"Be careful what you wish for," Page wrote on X.

CM Punk says who should've won the Royal Rumble

The 2025 Royal Rumble just concluded over the weekend. Charlotte Flair won the Women's Royal Rumble, and Jey Uso won the Men's Royal Rumble match. While fans expected Flair to win, Jey's win surprised many fans who anticipated that John Cena would win the Rumble and headline WrestleMania. It appears as if CM Punk also felt the same way.

During a recent Good Guy/Bad Guy podcast interview, the Straight Edge Superstar said that he would've booked himself and John Cena as the final two men in the Rumble before the Cenation leader would throw him over the top rope to win the match.

"The Rumble didn't go the way I would have booked it, so to speak. Since we're peeling back the curtain so much here, I would have had me and Cena be the last two guys. And I would have had Cena throw my a** over the top rope. Because I think at this stage, losing is so much more valuable than me winning. I'm almost afraid of me winning everything I ever dreamed of, because what do I do then?"

It will be interesting to see whether we will see this feud between CM Punk and Ethan Page.

