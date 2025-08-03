SummerSlam 2025 is going to end up being one of the most bittersweet nights of CM Punk's WWE career. Despite how it ended, he achieved something huge after 5,004 days.At SummerSlam 2025, CM Punk won the World Heavyweight Championship, making it the first time in over 12 years that he held a singles title in WWE, and also the first time in nearly 14 years that he won a World Title in the company.At SummerSlam 2025, he achieved a World Championship victory for the first time in WWE since November 20th, 2011, i.e, 5004 days. This was a massive achievement, regardless of the cash-in that happened immediately after this.After the match was over, it was pandemonium for Seth Rollins, who recreated his iconic WrestleMania 31 moment from a decade earlier. While that moment in 2015 was the heist of the century, Michael Cole aptly labeled this cash-in as the &quot;Ruse of the Century.&quot;CM Punk, meanwhile, was left heartbroken and apologized to fans after SummerSlam 2025 went off the air, sharing his grief with the audience.It's going to be interesting to see how things play out as the two men likely resume their feud for the rest of the summer.