  • home icon
  • WWE
  • CM Punk
  • CM Punk made a huge achievement after 5,004 days at WWE SummerSlam 2025

CM Punk made a huge achievement after 5,004 days at WWE SummerSlam 2025

By Rohit Nath
Modified Aug 03, 2025 02:17 GMT
(Picture Courtesy: WWE on Netflix)
(Picture Courtesy: WWE on Netflix)

SummerSlam 2025 is going to end up being one of the most bittersweet nights of CM Punk's WWE career. Despite how it ended, he achieved something huge after 5,004 days.

Ad

At SummerSlam 2025, CM Punk won the World Heavyweight Championship, making it the first time in over 12 years that he held a singles title in WWE, and also the first time in nearly 14 years that he won a World Title in the company.

At SummerSlam 2025, he achieved a World Championship victory for the first time in WWE since November 20th, 2011, i.e, 5004 days. This was a massive achievement, regardless of the cash-in that happened immediately after this.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

What happens when wrestlers get too selfish? - Watch Here!

After the match was over, it was pandemonium for Seth Rollins, who recreated his iconic WrestleMania 31 moment from a decade earlier. While that moment in 2015 was the heist of the century, Michael Cole aptly labeled this cash-in as the "Ruse of the Century."

CM Punk, meanwhile, was left heartbroken and apologized to fans after SummerSlam 2025 went off the air, sharing his grief with the audience.

It's going to be interesting to see how things play out as the two men likely resume their feud for the rest of the summer.

About the author
Rohit Nath

Rohit Nath

Twitter icon

Rohit Nath is a content writer from Bangalore, India. A former full-time employee of Sportskeeda, Rohit was a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section in its rapid growth. His work has been featured in both Sportskeeda and Wrestlezone.

Some of the big names interviewed by Rohit are AJ Styles, Jinder Mahal, Jimmy Uso and Sasha Banks. Some of his popular weekly features include RAW Preview, "X things Subtly told us" and "Wrestling rumors we hope are true and those we hope aren't".

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Rohit Nath
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications