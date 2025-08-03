Seth Rollins recreates a 10-year-old moment after SummerSlam 2025 goes off the air

Seth Rollins pulled off the 'Heist of the Century - Part Two' at SummerSlam 2025, aptly labeled as the &quot;Ruse of the Century.&quot; The Visionary went on to recreate a decade-old moment after SummerSlam 2025 went off the air.In a moment that was shocking even to those who expected it, Seth Rollins pulled off a successful cash-in of the Money in the Bank briefcase. While it seemed like he was injured, he first came out to seemingly tease a confrontation instead. Wearing a leg brace as well as using crutches, it looked like it was a warning sign from Rollins. Instead, he dropped it all, walked to the ring, and cashed in his MITB briefcase on CM Punk to become the new World Heavyweight Champion.After completing the Ruse of the Century, Seth Rollins went to the entrance part of the stage and recreated his iconic WrestleMania 31 cash-in moment by swinging his title in the air and then holding it up in a very similar way to that night at Levi's Stadium in 2015.It should be noted that the swing of the title is very much a signature of Rollins, and he did the same thing when he dethroned Brock Lesnar in minutes at WrestleMania 35 all the way back in 2019.This was arguably an even bigger moment, and he managed to fool most people, possibly even the ones who expected him to appear and attempt a cash-in.CM Punk, meanwhile, was heartbroken and apologized to fans after the show went off the air.