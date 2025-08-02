CM Punk may feud with 40-year-old ex-rival for the World Heavyweight Title, feels veteran (Exclusive)

CM Punk is gearing up for a huge match at WWE SummerSlam as the Best in the World is set to face Gunther for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship. The Voice of the Voiceless hasn't won a world title in the promotion in over 10 years, and this weekend's event offers another opportunity for him.

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo feels that if Punk were to win the title off Gunther, he could go back into an old feud, only for it to be for the championship this time. Gunther and Punk haven't faced each other before, so it'll be exciting to see how this match plays out.

Russo was heard speaking on the latest episode of Writing with Russo on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge. He was asked by his co-host, Dr Chris Featherstone, about the possible direction WWE could go with if CM Punk wins the title at SummerSlam, and Russo suggested returning to his iconic feud with Drew McIntyre.

"Unless they think they can get something out of Punk and McIntyre with Punk having the title," Russo said. [20:45 onwards]

CM Punk and Drew McIntyre have had a long-lasting hatred for each other ever since the former returned to the company. Drew lost his World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania XL minutes after winning it, courtesy of CM Punk. McIntyre was taunting Punk after the match, which led to Punk attacking him and leaving the door open for Damien Priest to cash in his Money in the Bank contract.

