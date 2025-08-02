  • home icon
  • CM Punk may feud with 40-year-old ex-rival for the World Heavyweight Title, feels veteran (Exclusive)

By Faiz Ahmed
Published Aug 02, 2025 06:42 GMT
CM Punk might win the world title at SummerSlam. (Image via WWE.com)
CM Punk is gearing up for a huge match at WWE SummerSlam as the Best in the World is set to face Gunther for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship. The Voice of the Voiceless hasn't won a world title in the promotion in over 10 years, and this weekend's event offers another opportunity for him.

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo feels that if Punk were to win the title off Gunther, he could go back into an old feud, only for it to be for the championship this time. Gunther and Punk haven't faced each other before, so it'll be exciting to see how this match plays out.

Russo was heard speaking on the latest episode of Writing with Russo on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge. He was asked by his co-host, Dr Chris Featherstone, about the possible direction WWE could go with if CM Punk wins the title at SummerSlam, and Russo suggested returning to his iconic feud with Drew McIntyre.

"Unless they think they can get something out of Punk and McIntyre with Punk having the title," Russo said. [20:45 onwards]
CM Punk and Drew McIntyre have had a long-lasting hatred for each other ever since the former returned to the company. Drew lost his World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania XL minutes after winning it, courtesy of CM Punk. McIntyre was taunting Punk after the match, which led to Punk attacking him and leaving the door open for Damien Priest to cash in his Money in the Bank contract.

About the author
Faiz Ahmed

Faiz Ahmed

Faiz is a WWE writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. He is a BBA graduate who is passionate about sports and wants to make a career in that field. This passion led to a postgraduate degree in Journalism, which helped him pivot into becoming a sports writer. When writing, he puts the utmost importance on accuracy and thorough research.

Faiz has six years of work experience across four companies. He started his career with Zomato and then moved to Amazon. He shifted to becoming a football writer at TV9 Digital and is now with Sportskeeda. He covered the Wrestling Xtreme Mania event in Gurgaon in 2025, where he had the opportunity to interview Raj The Maharaja, fka Jinder Mahal. At the same event, he also got quick interviews with former WWE Superstar Dijak and Japanese Joshi legend Emi Sakura.

When it comes to his favourite wrestlers, Faiz has two names in mind. He loved to watch Triple H before the current WWE CCO retired, and he is a huge fan of Roman Reigns. Being a loyal fan since the Tribal Chief's SHIELD days, Faiz credits Roman's mic skills and unmatched in-ring storytelling for his mega success. When he was young, one in-ring story left a lasting impression on his mind and eventually got him hooked on WWE. That match was Shawn Michaels vs. Ric Flair at WrestleMania 24. Apart from that, he is also a fan of RAW.

When Faiz is not writing for Sportskeeda, he loves to keep up with other sports. He is an avid cricket and football fan, a huge gamer, and loves playing some RPGs on the PlayStation.

Edited by Rahul Madurawe
