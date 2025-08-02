Ex-WWE employee unhappy at how CM Punk is being treated; explains major issue if he loses at SummerSlam (Exclusive)

WWE is slated to hold The Biggest Party of the Summer this weekend as MetLife Stadium in New Jersey hosts SummerSlam 2025. The event marks the beginning of a new era for one of the promotion's biggest PLEs, as it is the first-ever two-night SummerSlam, and it is expected to be a huge show.

The showdown between Gunther and CM Punk for The Ring General's World Heavyweight Championship is a marquee match to look out for. Former head writer for the promotion, Vince Russo, spoke about the match recently and listed down issues that would arise if Punk lost.

Speaking on the latest episode of Writing with Russo on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, the 64-year-old said that at some point, CM Punk has to get the win. The Best in the World came up short in the title match against John Cena during Night of Champions as well.

"Like, at some point, you got to give Punk a win. Like, seriously. Otherwise, like, he's just going to be labeled the guy who's always going to lose the big one. At some point, you got to pay that off, man," Russo said. [19:03 onwards]

CM Punk hasn't been a world champion in WWE since his 434-day reign as the WWE Champion came to an end in 2013, and Punk would be hoping to add another world title to his record. He is currently a six-time world champion in the promotion, having won the World Heavyweight Championship thrice, the WWE Championship twice, and the ECW World Championship once.

