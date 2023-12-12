CM Punk may have influenced a gimmick change on WWE RAW, feels wrestling veteran (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently spoke about how Seth Rollins brought out his serious side against CM Punk this week on RAW.

The World Heavyweight Champion was in no mood for singing and dancing this week as he confronted CM Punk. He made it clear that he hated the Best in the World and vowed to expose him whenever the two face each other in the ring.

This week on Legion of RAW, Russo detailed that he had shared a lot of creative ideas for Rollins as a consultant back when he was doing the "Monday Night Messiah" gimmick. However, none of those were taken and WWE just gave up on the angle shortly afterward.

"We were consulting during that time bro. We gave them so many ideas for Monday Night Messiah and nothing. It just died... We were giving them ideas for that every single week. Just having his disciples, they did nothing. It was just a moniker."

The wrestling veteran felt that CM Punk being in the ring with Rollins got out a more serious version of the Visionary and that was a refreshing change.

"I'm wondering if Punk had anything to do with this. Did you notice, he did not use the ridiculous laugh one time in this promo? I'm wondering if that had anything to do with Punk saying, 'You know what, like really, let's leave the laugh in the back. Let's have a serious promo,'" said Russo. [From 18:18 onwards]

It looks like Punk and Rollins are headed for a collision next year. CM Punk announced that he would be in the Royal Rumble and if he wins, he might be coming for The Visionary.

