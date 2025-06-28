CM Punk missed one crucial line with "Punkanomics" promo, feels WWE veteran: "He should have brought that up" (Exclusive)

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell recently spoke about CM Punk's segment on SmackDown. The star unleashed some "Punkanomics" on John Cena this week.

While Cena was cutting a promo on how he had already scored a mental victory over The Best in The World ahead of their Undisputed WWE Championship match at Night of Champions, his Basic Thuganomics music started playing. CM Punk made his way to the ring, emulating The Unseen 17's old gimmick. The challenger then issued a verbal beatdown rap on John and walked out.

During this week's episode of BroDown, Dutch Mantell stated that it was a passable segment. The veteran manager felt CM Punk should have stressed how Cena got one over on him last week, but that wouldn't happen again in the future. He enjoyed the segment and claimed it built up the feud nicely.

"I think it was okay because, you know, if you just run in and you get back on Cena on TV, what's left at the pay-per-view, really? So I don't know, as long as you're entertaining those people. Did he say anything about getting slaughtered last week? Well, he should have brought that up. So I'm not going to give you a chance to do it again, not that you can right now,'' he said.

The veteran continued:

''And then, he said, 'I'm going to show you how stupid you look,' or whatever he did. That's what he was doing, right? So I think that was okay. I would say, if I enjoyed it, it's passable. I still know they're going to have a match." [From 26:33 onwards]

After this segment, the WWE Universe is buzzing about tonight's match. Will CM Punk dethrone The Last Real Champion in Riyadh? Only time will tell.

