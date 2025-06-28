The real problems with CM Punk's booking, wrestling veteran highlights major problems in WWE (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently discussed the problem with CM Punk going through the table. The angle got the attention of wrestling fans worldwide.
On last week's SmackDown, CM Punk was laid out while John Cena eviscerated him with a scathing promo. The Franchise Player recreated his rival's iconic "pipebomb" promo and lashed out at him. Cena claimed he was the GOAT and the Best in the World didn't stand a chance against him.
This week on BroDown, Russo explained that the entire segment buried the Straight Edge star. He pointed out that wrestlers don't sell moves anymore, so Punk lying down for the entire promo made it seem unrealistic. The veteran writer felt that the whole segment ruined Punk's credibility ahead of a huge matchup.
"Cena was great, but totally buried Punk. Because, Dutch, here's the problem. We're so used to them now, not selling anything. Nobody sells anything anymore. Right. So when Punk is laying dead after going through a table for 15 minutes, you don't believe it. You know what I mean? Because it's like, listen, we've seen people go through tables. We've seen people go through the announcement table, and they pop right back up." [From 24:30 onwards]
CM Punk responded in kind this week on the blue brand. He walked out to Cena's old Basic Thuganomics theme and laid a verbal beatdown on the champ.
This segment was a win for "Punkanomics." It will be interesting to see who emerges victorious when these two megastars collide at Night of Champions.
