CM Punk mocks former WWE Champion's recent injury

WWE Superstar CM Punk recently mocked a former champion's injury. The latter was on the receiving end of a brutal beatdown last night on Monday Night RAW.

On the latest edition of the red brand, three-time WWE Champion Sheamus locked horns with Grayson Waller. She secured a dominant win over The Aussie Icon despite interference from Rusev. However, the Bulgarian brutally attacked The Celtic Warrior with a shillelagh after the match.

After the show, Sheamus took to his Instagram account to post a picture of himself showing off a brutal bruise across his ribs from the attack. However, CM Punk joked about it, asking the 47-year-old if he had applied lipstick on his chest.

"Is that lipstick?" questioned Punk.

You can check out the Instagram post by clicking here.

CM Punk jokes about Sheamus' injury. (Picture credits: The Celtic Warrior's Instagram)

CM Punk makes a surprising admission while speaking about a recent match

Last month, CM Punk challenged John Cena for the Undisputed WWE Championship at Night of Champions. Unfortunately, The Second City Saint could not get over the line as The Cenation Leader took advantage of Seth Rollins' attempt to cash in his Money in the Bank contract.

While speaking about his rivalry with John Cena at a recent San Diego Comic-Con panel, The Best in the World confessed that he was turning very soft and sentimental in his old age. He further noted that facing the 17-time WWE World Champion in the latter's Farewell Tour meant a lot to him.

"I've been fortunate to have a pretty long career filled with a lot of great moments. I think that’s just another one. My storied history with Cena, and for it to be wrapping up for him. I mean, he’s only got, like, 14 to 15 dates left. To be able to be in his orbit during his retirement [tour] and get to do fun stuff like that, it meant a lot to me. I’m turning very, very soft in my old age, so I am always just overflowing with gratitude. That moment was absolutely no different. I don’t think anybody expected that. It was a little bit different. It was fun. Obviously, I think we’re in the business of creating moments. So again, super grateful I still can do that and contribute at this level," he said.

You can check out the full panel discussion in the video below:

CM Punk is all set to challenge Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship at WWE SummerSlam. The 46-year-old is still in search of his first title win since his return to the wrestling promotion in November 2023.

