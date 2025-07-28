CM Punk shares gratitude for recent WWE moment

WWE Superstar CM Punk is among the most popular stars in professional wrestling. He has been part of several memorable moments over the years. However, the veteran recently spoke about a recent one, for which he was very grateful.

Ad

The Second City Saint wrestled his first match in Saudi Arabia last month at the Night of Champions PLE. He challenged John Cena for the Undisputed WWE Championship at the premium live event. Unfortunately, he could not secure the win against his longtime rival.

Speaking at a recent San Diego Comic-Con panel, CM Punk noted that he was very fortunate to have a career filled with several memorable moments, including facing John Cena in the latter's Farewell Tour. Punk admitted to having become very soft and sentimental in his old age and always overflowing with gratitude.

Ad

Trending

"I've been fortunate to have a pretty long career filled with a lot of great moments. I think that’s just another one. My storied history with Cena, and for it to be wrapping up for him. I mean, he’s only got, like, 14 to 15 dates left. To be able to be in his orbit during his retirement [tour] and get to do fun stuff like that, it meant a lot to me. I’m turning very, very soft in my old age, so I am always just overflowing with gratitude. That moment was absolutely no different. I don’t think anybody expected that. It was a little bit different. It was fun. Obviously, I think we’re in the business of creating moments. So again, super grateful I still can do that and contribute at this level," he said. [H/T: Fightful]

Ad

What Went Wrong for Hulk Hogan? Watch Here!

You can check out the full panel discussion in the video below:

Ad

John Cena and CM Punk will be in action at WWE SummerSlam

CM Punk is in pursuit of his first championship win since his return to WWE after over a decade. The Second City Saint won a Gauntlet Match on the July 14 edition of Monday Night RAW to earn a shot at Gunther's World Heavyweight Championship at SummerSlam. The title match will reportedly headline Night One of the first-ever two-night edition of the premium live event.

Ad

In Night Two's main event, John Cena will put his Undisputed WWE Championship on the line against Cody Rhodes in a Street Fight. The American Nightmare forced The Last Real Champion to sign the contract with the added stipulation for their title match after the latter had refused to compete at The Biggest Party of the Summer during the contract signing, citing emotional and physical exhaustion.

It remains to be seen if CM Punk can finally win his first title in his current run with the wrestling promotion at SummerSlam.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankit Verma Ankit Verma is a WWE news writer with over four years of experience in the writing field. He graduated with a Master’s degree in Physical Sciences, but his love and passion for writing and pro wrestling led him to create content about it.



He writes his articles putting himself in the readers’ shoes, making sure it’s as simply written, informative, and straight to the point as possible while being devoid of opinion. Ankit strives to present accurate information by ensuring the source is credible and cross-checking all facts and figures.



Ankit would have liked to have managed Kane during The Attitude Era, helping to take the Big Red Monster to greater heights than his brother/rival, The Undertaker. His favorite pro wrestler of all time is AJ Styles.



When Ankit is not writing for Sportskeeda, he enjoys spending his time studying astronomy and playing cricket. Know More