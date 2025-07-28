Unfortunate news for Roman Reigns ahead of SummerSlam - Reports

There is unfortunate news for Roman Reigns ahead of WWE SummerSlam 2025. The Head of the Table will be competing in a tag team match at the premium live event this weekend at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

Reigns will be teaming up with Jey Uso to battle Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker at WWE SummerSlam 2025. According to a new report from PWInsider, CM Punk and Gunther will be main eventing Night One of The Biggest Party of the Summer this weekend.

This is unfortunate news for Roman Reigns, as he had competed in three SummerSlam main events in a row before last year. The Tribal Chief did not compete at the PLE last year but did make his return during the main event between Cody Rhodes and Solo Sikoa.

Rhodes will be challenging John Cena for the Undisputed WWE Championship in a Street Fight in the main event of Night Two of SummerSlam 2025.

Seth Rollins defeated Reigns and CM Punk in the main event of Night One of WrestleMania 41. Paul Heyman betrayed both Punk and Reigns during the Triple Threat match and helped Rollins emerge victorious.

Rollins won the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder match at the PLE earlier this year but suffered an injury at Saturday Night's Main Event earlier this month and will be out of action for the foreseeable future.

Vince Russo is not impressed by Roman Reigns' return to WWE

Wrestling legend Vince Russo recently shared that he was not impressed by Roman Reigns' recent return on WWE RAW.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW show, Russo wondered why he should be excited about Reigns' return to television. The veteran also noted that he had forgotten what the issues were between CM Punk and the OTC.

"Roman Reigns is back, and I'll be honest, I don't even know. What am I excited about that Reigns is back? Then they have the little thing in the ring with him and Punk. And I can't even remember is there heat between him and Punk? I swear, I don't even know what's going on anymore. I really, really don't." [From 01:54 onwards]

You can check out Russo's comments in the video below:

It will be interesting to see if Jey Uso and Reigns can defeat Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker at SummerSlam this weekend.

