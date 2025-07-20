Prayers up for WWE Superstar Seth Rollins' speedy recovery

Seth Rollins' promising run on WWE RAW has ended abruptly after a serious injury at Saturday Night's Main Event. Now, his wife, Becky Lynch, has shared an update on his current condition via social media.Rollins faced LA Knight in a grudge match at SNME earlier this month. At one point in the bout, The Visionary had an awkward landing after a springboard moonsault attempt, immediately clutching onto his knees.The bout came to a swift end after some checks on Seth Rollins at ringside, with LA Knight hitting the BFT on his adversary for the victory. There has been much discussion about whether Rollins was legitimately injured during the spot or if it was a &quot;work&quot; injury ever since the event.Amid that, Becky Lynch has shared a bunch of posts on her Instagram handle, including a clip of herself, Seth Rollins, and their daughter, Roux, taking a stroll. Rollins can be clearly seen on crutches and with a knee brace, seemingly confirming that the injury is legit.You can watch the footage below:Hall of Famer comments on WWE Superstar Seth Rollins' injurySpeaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine, the legendary Bill Apter said that while he doesn't doubt the legitimacy of Seth Rollins' injury, it is not that severe.Apter further revealed that he found some of Rollins' actions surprising towards the end of his match with LA Knight at SNME in Atlanta.&quot;He can stay out until that [MITB deadline] almost expires and then see what the situation is in WWE, and cash it in on who ever is champion then. I don't think he is gonna be out that long. I think we are gonna see, and I am not doubting the injury isn't real. [...] I believe it's legit, but perhaps not as severe to keep him out a long time. He has had issues with that leg for a long time. Just the fact that he wasn't writhing in pain when he took the pin from LA Knight, and the quick pin, that was very surprising to me.&quot; [From 3:12 onwards]It will be interesting to see what the future holds for The Visionary amid his uncertain future in WWE.