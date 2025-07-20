Seth Rollins' injury's legitimacy explained by veteran; WWE star expected to return soon (Exclusive)

Seth Rollins recently suffered a knee injury, taking him out of WWE's active scene. However, his return may happen sooner than fans are expecting, according to veteran wrestling journalist Bill Apter.

While Rollins had suffered a knee injury during his match with LA Knight, some had questioned whether this was a legitimate injury or a worked storyline. Further, this also led to doubts about the immediate future of the Money in the Bank contract, considering The Visionary currently holds the coveted MITB briefcase.

Appearing on the latest episode of The Wrestling Time Machine, hosted by Mac Davis, Bill Apter talked about how Paul Heyman had made it clear that there was a sizeable duration until the MITB contract expired. Apter said:

"He can stay out until that [MITB deadline] almost expires and then see what the situation is in WWE, and cash it in on who ever is champion then. I don't think he is gonna be out that long. I think we are gonna see, and I am not doubting the injury isn't real. [...] I believe it's legit, but perhaps not as severe to keep him out a long time. He has had issues with that leg for a long time. Just the fact that he wasn't writhing in pain when he took the pin from LA Knight, and the quick pin, that was very surprising to me." [3:12 onwards]

You can check out Apter's comments in the video below:

What did Paul Heyman say about the WWE Money in the Bank contract?

According to Paul Heyman, there was no need for frantic speculation regarding the future of the Money in the Bank contract.

Speaking on SHAK Wrestling, the WWE legend explained:

"Seth Rollins has until next June to cash in the Money in the Bank contract. If his leg fell off in the ring, they would reattach it and he'd heal by next June. So, until we're crashing into that deadline, I don't really see the big deal of, 'Well, what are they going to do with the Money in the Bank?' We're going to enjoy the anticipation of Seth Rollins' return by next June to cash in the Money in the Bank contract," Heyman said.

Check out the video below to hear Heyman's comments:

As of now, it remains to be seen what the situation is with Seth Rollins' injury and when he can make his return to WWE.

