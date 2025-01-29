CM Punk must not win the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble match for two major reasons, says WWE analyst

CM Punk is considered a favorite to win the 2025 WWE Men's Royal Rumble. However, WWE analyst Sam Roberts thinks The Best in the World should not emerge victorious for two reasons.

The 46-year-old declared for the Royal Rumble a few weeks ago. He has since vowed to eliminate anyone who stands in his way, including top superstars like John Cena and Roman Reigns. While addressing Punk's chances on his Notsam Wrestling podcast, Roberts claimed The Second City Saint winning the Royal Rumble would not be the correct creative decision.

The 41-year-old analyst explained that Punk's current goal is to main event WrestleMania, pointing out that the former World Heavyweight Champion had hinted at cashing in the favor Paul Heyman owes him for teaming with the OG Bloodline at Survivor Series to achieve that goal. Roberts added that Punk winning the Royal Rumble would end the story prematurely. It would also mean he does not need Heyman's favor:

"Punk needs to get to the main event of WrestleMania. That's the story that we're telling going forward. If Punk wins the Royal Rumble, number one, that story's over. He's like, 'Okay, I won. I'm going.' And number two, he doesn't need the favor," he said. [35:15 - 35:31]

Ex-WWE employee thinks CM Punk will win the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble

Last Monday on RAW, CM Punk confronted Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes. He told The American Nightmare that he plans to win the Royal Rumble and challenge him for the title at WrestleMania 41.

On the Behind The Turnbuckle: The Last Word podcast, former WWE employee Tommy Carlucci predicted that The Best in the World would indeed emerge victorious this Saturday following his segment with Rhodes:

"You know, after seeing that promo tonight, I'm agreeing, because I initially thought Roman Reigns after getting the Ula Fala was gonna win the Royal Rumble and face Cody Rhodes and they had all this storyline behind them but I'm not gonna get into that. But after CM Punk and Rhodes tonight and you build on that, I would love to see that storyline really building going forward, so I'm with CM Punk," he said.

It will be interesting to see if the 46-year-old legend will finally fulfill his dream of headlining WrestleMania this year.

