Major WWE Superstar to win 2025 Men's Royal Rumble after recent actions on RAW, predicts Tommy Carlucci

30 WWE Superstars are set to compete in the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble this Saturday for a world championship shot at WrestleMania 41. Former WWE employee Tommy Carlucci recently predicted the winner.

Nearly two weeks ago, CM Punk declared for the upcoming Men's Royal Rumble. The Best in the World later put all other competitors on notice in a firey promo, including John Cena, Sami Zayn, and Roman Reigns. Last night, the 46-year-old confronted the Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes and vowed to win the Royal Rumble and challenge him at this year's Show of Shows. The American Nightmare responded by telling Punk that he wanted him to win the Royal Rumble. Rhodes said he would prove to Punk that he was no longer the best in the world.

Trending

Speaking on the Behind The Turnbuckle: The Last Word podcast, Carlucci pointed out that he is now convinced Punk will win the Royal Rumble after his confrontation with Rhodes:

"You know, after seeing that promo tonight, I'm agreeing because I initially thought Roman Reigns after getting the Ula Fala was gonna win the Royal Rumble and face Cody Rhodes and they had all this storyline behind them but I'm not gonna get into that. But after CM Punk and Rhodes tonight and you build on that, I would love to see that storyline really building going forward, so I'm with CM Punk," he said. [1:31:42 - 1:32:04]

Fans drowned out a popular wrestler with 'She's a racist' chants recently

Tommy Carlucci's co-host predicts another top WWE will win the Men's Royal Rumble

On the same episode of the Behind The Turnbuckle: The Last Word podcast, Tommy Carlucci's co-host, WWE veteran Jonathan Coachman, also gave his predictions for the upcoming Men's Royal Rumble.

The former interim RAW General Manager disclosed that he thinks Jey Uso would be the one to come out on top:

"I'm predicting Jey Uso wins the Royal Rumble match and kicks off one of the two nights of WrestleMania with his entrance against whatever world champion. God willing, it's not Gunther," he said.

While Cody Rhodes won the past two Royal Rumble matches, it would be interesting to see who will win this year's match.

Please credit Behind The Turnbuckle: The Last Word and give an H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback