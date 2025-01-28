WWE veteran Jonathan Coachman recently addressed the upcoming Men's Royal Rumble. He predicted a 39-year-old major superstar will emerge victorious.

Jey Uso has been vocal about wanting to win his first world championship in 2025. Last Saturday, he challenged Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship at Saturday Night's Main Event. However, he lost to The Ring General. The former Intercontinental Champion will now enter the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble match for a chance to earn another shot at a world title at WrestleMania 41.

While many fans and experts expect John Cena, CM Punk, or Roman Reigns to win the Royal Rumble, former Interim RAW General Manager Jonathan Coachman predicted on the Behind The Turnbuckle: The Last Word podcast that Uso would overcome 29 other superstars to win the match. He claimed the RAW star would then kick off one of the two WrestleMania nights:

"I'm predicting Jey Uso wins the Royal Rumble match and kicks off one of the two nights of WrestleMania with his entrance against whatever world champion. God willing, it's not Gunther," he said. [1:32:33 - 1:32:47]

Jonathan Coachman thinks Gunther must not be the World Heavyweight Champion at WWE WrestleMania

On the same episode of Behind The Turnbuckle: The Last Word, Jonathan Coachman and his co-host, former WWE employee Tommy Carlucci, argued that Gunther was boring. Carlucci even urged the company to take the World Heavyweight Championship off him.

The former Interim RAW General Manager agreed and claimed The Ring General must not be the World Heavyweight Champion heading into WrestleMania:

"He can't be your world champion. He cannot be your world champion going into WrestleMania. Can't happen. Can't happen," he said.

It will be interesting to see if Jey Uso succeeds in winning the Royal Rumble for the first time in his WWE career and goes after Gunther's title again.

Please credit Behind The Turnbuckle: The Last Word and give an H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

