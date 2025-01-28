Wrestling veteran slams WWE for ignoring Jey Uso's potential; slaps them with "why did you waste 10 years" remark (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo complained about Jey Uso not getting a big push earlier. The star was on RAW this week and announced himself for the Royal Rumble match.

Despite being known for his work in the tag team division, Jey has transcended as a singles superstar. He won the Intercontinental Championship last year and is now looking to make his mark and win a World Championship for the first time in his career.

This week on Legion of RAW, Russo slammed WWE for waiting so long to pull the trigger on Jey Uso. He felt the machinery behind the creative has given up on making big stars like they used to back in the day. The veteran writer claimed Jey was the same star 10 years ago and the creative team could have started with his push earlier which would have made more sense.

"Here's part of my problem though, because you brought up Shawn Michaels. Jey is 40. Shawn Michaels was not 40. He's 40 years old. The person you're talking about should be a 25-year-old. It should be somebody Bron Breakker's age. He's 40 years old. That's the part I don't get." He continued, "The Jey Uso they're dealing with at 40, was the same Jey Uso at 30. Why did you waste 10 years on somebody you thought could have been a main eventer?" [From 17:20 onwards]

Jey is one of the most popular stars heading into the Rumble match. However, he will have a hard time in the matchup given that he will rub shoulders against megastars such as John Cena, Roman Reigns, CM Punk, Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre, and Rey Mysterio.

It will be interesting if Jey comes out of this match as the winner.

