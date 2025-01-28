Gunther losing the World Heavyweight Championship ahead of WrestleMania must happen, says WWE veteran

Gunther has held the World Heavyweight Championship since August 2024. A WWE veteran recently claimed The Ring General must drop the title ahead of WrestleMania 41.

The 37-year-old has been a dominant force since joining the main roster in 2022. After a historic Intercontinental Championship reign, Gunther captured the World Heavyweight Championship at SummerSlam last year after beating Damian Priest. He recently surpassed 176 days as champion. The Ring General recently defended his title against Jey Uso at Saturday Night's Main Event.

Speaking on the Behind The Turnbuckle: The Last Word podcast, former Interim RAW General Manager Jonathan Coachman agreed with his co-host, former WWE employee Tommy Carlucci, that Gunther is "boring." The veteran claimed The Ring General cannot go into WrestleMania 41 as the World Heavyweight Champion.

"He can't be your world champion. He cannot be your world champion going into WrestleMania. Can't happen. Can't happen," he said. [1:15:37-1:15:43]

Tommy Carlucci urged WWE to take the title off Gunther

In the same episode of the Behind The Turnbuckle: The Last Word podcast, Jonathan Coachman's co-host, Tommy Carlucci, slammed Gunther's performance during the 37-year-old's promo segment with Seth Rollins and Logan Paul on last night's RAW.

Carlucci, who spent over 30 years in WWE, urged the Triple H-led creative team to take the World Heavyweight Championship off The Ring General.

"Can this guy [Gunther] get more boring as the weeks go on? We've been talking about this guy for months. A) He's still the champ. B) He's still boring. He came out with Seth Rollins, and it was crickets. The rapper's got a bigger shot than him. He made me not care whether Rollins won the match to face him at WrestleMania or what is going on. He just is so boring; please take this title away from him," he said.

It will be interesting to see if Gunther remains the World Heavyweight Champion by the time WrestleMania 41 rolls around.

