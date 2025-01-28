Seth Rollins is in a vastly different position heading into the road to WrestleMania 41 than he was last year. While he doesn't have a major injury holding him back, he has a harder road to the biggest stage, and a current World Champion confronted him. Gunther said he wants Rollins to win the Rumble just so he can beat him at WrestleMania.

Seth Rollins cut a great promo on the go-home RAW to the 2025 Royal Rumble. He said that beating Drew McIntyre on the show (last week) was his first step back after what he described as the most embarrassing loss of his career to CM Punk on January 6.

When talking about winning the Royal Rumble and which champion he should choose, he got a roar of approval from the crowd after mentioning Cody Rhodes. When he was about to name Gunther, The Ring General cut him off. The promo battle led to a great back-and-forth, with Gunther stating that he wants to see Seth Rollins win the Royal Rumble match so that he can beat him at WrestleMania.

Gunther also gave the crowd a bite when they chanted "Yeet," taunting them about his win over Jey Uso in the headliner of Saturday Night's Main Event.

It looks like he will enter WrestleMania 41 with the World Heavyweight Championship intact. However, the Elimination Chamber is still in Toronto.

The verbal back-and-forth between Rollins and Gunther was a fantastic watch.

