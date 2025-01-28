"Please take this title away from him" - Ex-employee pleads with WWE to take massive decision

A former WWE employee discussed a top segment from last night's RAW episode. Tommy Carlucci claimed the Stamford-based company must take a massive decision regarding a major champion.

World Heavyweight Champion Gunther confronted Seth Rollins last night on RAW after the latter vowed to win the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble and teased going after his title. The two had a war of words before they were interrupted by Logan Paul. The Maverick also vowed to win the Royal Rumble and teased challenging The Ring General at WrestleMania 41.

On the Behind The Turnbuckle: The Last Word podcast, former WWE employee Tommy Carlucci said he could not believe how "boring" Gunther was as a character. He pointed out that the promo got no reaction from the crowd. Meanwhile, Carlucci urged the creative team, led by Chief Content Officer Triple H, to take the World Heavyweight Championship off The Ring General.

Trending

"Can this guy get more boring as the weeks go on? We've been talking about this guy for months. A) He's still the champ. B) He's still boring. He came out with Seth Rollins and it was crickets. The rapper's got a bigger shot than him. I'm telling you, I can't believe how boring this man is. When you wanna see somebody come out and really pop the crowd, he didn't even pop Rollins. He made me not care whether Rollins won the match to face him at WrestleMania or what is going on. He just is so boring, please take this title away from him," Carlucci said. [1:14:17 - 1:15:00]

Fans drowned out a popular wrestler with 'She's a racist' chants recently

Could Gunther lose the World Heavyweight Title before WrestleMania? WWE analyst gives his take

On an episode of his Notsam Wrestling podcast, WWE analyst Sam Roberts discussed the possibility of Logan Paul challenging Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 41. Roberts disclosed that he was not a fan of the idea of having the two WWE Superstars clash for the title.

The 41-year-old pointed out that he would like to see that match if The Ring General lost the title before The Show of Shows, which he claimed was "absolutely feasible":

"I don't know if I love Gunther vs. Logan Paul for the championship. If Gunther loses the championship before WrestleMania, which is absolutely feasible, then I think Gunther vs. Logan Paul would be awesome. Gunther vs. Logan Paul for the World Heavyweight Championship? No, thank you on paper. Tell me the story and I'm sure you can sell me."

Gunther successfully defended his title against Jey Uso at Saturday Night's Main Event. He is currently not scheduled to compete at Royal Rumble.

Please credit Behind The Turnbuckle: The Last Word and give an H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback