Upsetting news on Jey Uso after his loss at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event

WWE Saturday Night's Main Event is in the history books, but fans are still reeling from its barnburner headliner. Jey Uso had a forgettable night as he failed to win the World Heavyweight Championship in the main event.

Upsetting news on the OG Bloodline member surfaced online after the show. Jey Uso unsuccessfully challenged Gunther in an edge-of-your-seat thriller, which saw The Ring General endure multiple spears and the Uso Splash.

The Imperium leader stood tall at the end after nailing two consecutive powerbombs on the Yeet Master.

This marked Jey Uso's sixth straight world championship loss on television. On top of that, his defeat at Saturday Night's Main Event means he is now 0-3 against Gunther in singles competition.

What's next for Jey Uso in WWE?

Jey Uso may have lost the battle to Gunther, but the war isn't over yet. The Yeet Man isn't completely out of the WWE World Heavyweight Championship race.

It's just that his path will be challenging. He will enter the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble match on February 1.

After his loss at Saturday Night's Main Event last night, Jey addressed his immediate future and set his sights on winning the Royal Rumble match.

"I just lost the match for the World Championship. Next move for Jey Uso? Man, I gotta win the Royal Rumble now Uce," said Jey.

Jey Uso will be joined by the likes of Roman Reigns, John Cena, Seth Rollins, CM Punk, and Drew McIntyre, to name a few. As for Gunther, it will be interesting to see what Triple H has in store for him ahead of Royal Rumble. Who will step up against the Imperium leader next?

With the go-home episode of WWE RAW before Royal Rumble set to take place in Atlanta, Georgia, some fans have been buzzing about the possibility of the hometown hero and WCW legend Goldberg making an appearance.

Will Da Man come face-to-face with the Ring General? Fans must tune in this Monday to find out.

