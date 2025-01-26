Jey Uso sends first message after losing to Gunther at Saturday Night's Main Event 2025

Jey Uso fell short of winning the World Heavyweight Championship from Gunther at the recently culminated WWE Saturday Night's Main Event 2025. He has now shared a message following the loss and addressed what lay ahead for him.

Jey and Gunther brought the house down in the closing match of the New York show. Though fans were firmly rooting for Main Event Jey to win, The Ring General continued his reign of dominance and retained his gold. There were a couple of moments in the match, especially towards the end when he connected the Uso Splash, that it looked like Jey Uso could cause a massive upset.

However, it wasn't meant to be. WWE has now released backstage footage of Jey in the immediate aftermath of his loss to Gunther. The former IC Champion stated that he was now fully focused on winning the Men's Royal Rumble match.

"I just lost the match for the World Championship. Next step for Jey Uso? Man, I gotta win the Royal Rumble now Uce," said Jey.

Several high-profile names like John Cena, Roman Reigns, CM Punk, and Seth Rollins, among others, have already been announced for the Rumble match. Jey is among them and is sure to have an impressive showing come the February 1 premium live event.

