WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair recently provided a major injury update on social media. Several talents from the company reacted to the same.

Charlotte Flair sustained multiple injuries during her match against Damage CTRL member Asuka on the December 8, 2023, episode of Friday Night SmackDown. She fell from the top ropes while trying to execute a move. The former WWE Women's Champion tore her ACL, MCL, and meniscus in the process. Flair had to undergo a surgery earlier this month.

The 37-year-old recently took to Instagram to share an update on her injury. The Women's Grand Slam Champion posted a couple of pictures and a video of herself from the gym. She also stated that it was her first day in the gym since she got injured:

"14 days post-op and first day back in the gym 💎💪🏻👊🏻 DESTROY & REBUILD🦋," wrote Flair.

Several names from the world of professional wrestling reacted to The Queen's Instagram post, including CM Punk, Natalya, Bianca Belair, Jade Cargill, Maxxine Dupri, Paul Wight, and several others.

Screengrab of reactions on the Instagram post.

Earlier, Flair shared an update following her surgery. The SmackDown Superstar is on the road to recovery. She hopes to get medically cleared to return to the ring as soon as possible.

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair believes Charlotte Flair's return would be the greatest storyline of all time

Wrestling legend Ric Flair has been a constant source of support for his daughter throughout her career. The Nature Boy has often labeled Charlotte as the best female superstar in WWE.

Speaking on Casual Conversations, Ric Flair stated that Charlotte Flair's return from injury would be the greatest storyline of all time:

"She [Charlotte Flair] will come back from this injury, it's stressing her out because she hasn't been hurt in a long time, but she's so muscled up. She'll come through the surgery, they'll put some stem cells in her, she'll come back, and it'll be the greatest storyline of all time. She and Bayley, IYO, Asuka. There are more people for her to wrestle. She has so much going on. I'm not knocking any of the other girls. Someone has to be the best, that's just the way it is," Ric Flair said.

