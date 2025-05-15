CM Punk doesn't need the World Heavyweight Championship, says WWE veteran

CM Punk returned to WWE in late 2023, and The Straight Edge Superstar has a few things pending from his bucket list. Meanwhile, Tommy Dreamer thinks the veteran doesn't need the World Heavyweight Championship for a major reason.

Ad

After almost a decade away, CM Punk returned to the Stamford-based promotion at Survivor Series: WarGames 2023 and set his sights on headlining WrestleMania. Earlier this year, The Best in the World completed his story when he closed the first night in Las Vegas against Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins.

Speaking on Busted Open, Tommy Dreamer stated that CM Punk doesn't need the World Heavyweight Championship, as his goal was to main event WrestleMania, which he finally did in Las Vegas. While he did say that the 46-year-old didn't need the title, Dreamer also said anything that came Punk's way now was a bonus, meaning there was a possibility that a World Title run may or may not happen.

Ad

Trending

"CM Punk doesn't need the WWE World [Heavyweight] Title. CM Punk needed that main event. Everything from here on in with CM Punk is all bonus. It really and truly is, and he'll deliver it all the time," Dreamer said. [From 03:10 to 03:25]

Check out his comments in the podcast below:

Ad

CM Punk could break a major record, says ex-WWE star

During CM Punk's absence from the Stamford-based promotion, many WWE Superstars tried to win the Money in the Bank briefcase on more than one occasion. While The Miz held the briefcase twice, there has been no star who has won the gimmick match on three different occasions.

Speaking on the Rebooked Wrestling podcast, former WWE Superstar Aiden English thought the management could push CM Punk to win the briefcase in 2025, which would set a major record in the promotion's history. Moreover, this would also compensate for the loss at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas.

Ad

"So you would want to give him a record or something like that? He didn't win his WrestleMania main event, but you would want to give him another attaboy or something like that," English said.

Ad

It'll be interesting to see what's next for The Second City Saint in the coming months.

If you use the quote from the first part of this article, please credit Busted Open and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aakaansh Sukale Aakaansh is a WWE news writer in Sportskeeda. After getting hooked on professional wrestling in 2008 watching WWE and TNA, he found himself admiring the work ethic and passion of the wrestlers for their craft, the business, and the industry as a whole.



With a post-graduate degree in writing, and currently pursuing a Master's degree in Communication, Aakaansh's knack for writing and love of pro wrestling eventually led him to SK seven years ago before he found a permanent place in the division in 2021, initially writing SEO content and transitioning to news in April 2022.



He is committed to producing detailed, factual, and unbiased reports free of opinion, which will resonate with both long-term and newer fans. When not writing about pro wrestling, Aakaansh is engaged in the dynamic worlds of pop culture, anime, and Fortnite. Know More