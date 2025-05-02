WWE could make CM Punk break a major record, says 37-year-old star, after returning to RAW

CM Punk fulfilled his biggest WWE dream when he headlined WrestleMania 41 Night 1 against Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins. Meanwhile, Matthew Rehwoldt, fka Aiden English, thinks there's a chance the company's management will book The Second City Saint to win the Money in the Bank contract for a third time.

In 2008 and 2009, CM Punk won the Money in the Bank contract twice at WrestleMania 24 and 25, respectively. Many have tried to break The Straight Edge Superstar's impressive record, but no one has ever won the contract on three occasions.

Speaking on the Rebooked Wrestling podcast, Matthew Rehwoldt, fka Aiden English, said that management could make Punk a record-holder in WWE by becoming the first person to hold the Money in the Bank contract thrice, and it would also be a way to make up for his WrestleMania 41 loss.

"I believe CM Punk is the first person to win the Money in the Bank twice, and I don't think anyone has ever won it three times. So you would want to give him a record or something like that? He didn't win his WrestleMania main event, but you would want to give him another attaboy or something like that," English said. (From 49:45 to 50:10)

WWE Hall of Famer thinks CM Punk's story has ended after WrestleMania 41

In 2023, CM Punk returned to WWE and shocked the world, as no one expected him to return to the Stamford-based promotion for another run. Upon his return, he aimed to headline WrestleMania, and The Straight Edge Superstar got to live his dream in Las Vegas.

Speaking on Busted Open, Tommy Dreamer stated that Punk's story ended after he headlined WrestleMania 41 Night 2 and that he would slowly transition into a secondary character, similar to how Seth Rollins was in Cody Rhodes' storyline heading into WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia.

"With CM Punk, Punk's story is over, ladies and gentlemen. He made it to the main event of WrestleMania. He did not win, he lost his best friend... Punk was secondary in this story, kind of what Seth Rollins was last year with Cody Rhodes' story," Dreamer said. [16:55 - 17:53]

It'll be interesting to see what's next for CM Punk on WWE RAW.

If you use quotes from the article, please credit the Rebooked Wrestling podcast and provide an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

