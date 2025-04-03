CM Punk offers advice to rising WWE Superstars; Bret Hart reacts

Bret Hart cemented his WWE spot decades ago and is widely regarded as one of the greatest of all time. CM Punk has not been quiet about his love for the Canadian legend, praising Hart in the media and storylines across promotions. Punk just offered related advice to up-and-coming talents, and the three-time Hall of Famer responded.

The Voice of The Voiceless has declared his adoration for The Hitman, and Hart's massive influence on his career. Punk had a special moment during RAW on September 10, 2012, when Hart returned to Montreal. He interrupted Hart's opening segment for a heated exchange and later interrupted Bret's interview with John Cena. The segment ended with Hart blocking Punk, and dropping him with a punch of his own as Cena looked on.

The Best in the World recently spoke to Roots of Fight and had major praise for The Best There Is, The Best There Was & The Best There Ever Will Be. During Bret's appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show, the Roots of Fight audio was played. Punk could be heard comparing the five-time WWE Champion to other sports greats, and making the case for why rising superstars should study The Hitman.

"Gretzky, Michael Jordan, Bret Hart. Bret Hart is the Wayne Gretzky of professional wrestling, and it’s an empirical fact. It’s not just an opinion... Obviously, we know Bret as the best WWE champion of all time. He was a guy who like Piper, I looked at and I said, 'I can’t look like the Ultimate Warrior. Nor do I want to, but this guy’s legit, and that’s achievable to somebody like me.' Bret is the measuring stick. I believe that all professional wrestlers should hold themselves to. Nobody better ever," CM Punk said. [H/T - WrestlingNews]

Punk also discussed Hart in his interview with Stephanie McMahon on Stephanie's Place's first episode. They touch on how Punk's SummerSlam 2024 gear was inspired by Bret during his loss to Drew McIntyre.

Bret Hart responds to praise from CM Punk

The respect between Bret Hart and CM Punk is seemingly mutual. While appearing on The Ariel Helwani Show, Hart responded after listening to the audio of Punk's praise.

"I really appreciate that. (...) You know, I heard like something a few months ago where Hulk Hogan was talking about me, and he said, ‘The problem with Bret Hart is that he really does think he was the greatest wrestler of all time.’ And I remember thinking about that and going, 'Yeah, maybe.' That’s might be the most truthful thing he’s ever said," Bret Hart said. [H/T - WrestlingNews]

Hart noted that today's wrestlers weren't really imitating Hulk Hogan or Ultimate Warrior, but they do try to capture the styles of Bret, Owen Hart, Dynamite Kid, Curt Hennig, and similar greats. Bret believed this was the biggest compliment legends could get from today’s generation.

