CM Punk has a one-word reaction to Finn Balor officially confirming a major change within The Judgment Day

CM Punk has reacted to Finn Balor officially confirming a change of nickname for his Judgment Day stablemate, JD McDonagh. The Irish Ace is now being addressed as "The Iron Lung."
McDonagh returned to in-ring action this week on Monday Night RAW. He teamed up with Balor to face The War Raiders in a losing effort against the former WWE World Tag Team Champions, who lost the titles to The New Day at WrestleMania 41.
On Instagram, Balor welcomed McDonagh back and also confirmed his new nickname. The post caught Punk's attention, as he reacted with a one-word message.
"Lunger," wrote Punk.
Check out a screengrab of Punk's Instagram comment on Balor's post:
CM Punk explained the tough part of Paul Heyman's betrayal
CM Punk was betrayed by Paul Heyman at WrestleMania 41 during his Triple Threat main event against Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins. Heyman also betrayed Reigns and sided with Rollins, helping him win the main event of Night One.
In an interview with Deadline, the former WWE Champion stated that he had been previously betrayed by Heyman and warned him of the receipts coming his way. The Second City Saint added that the mental pain of the betrayal is quite severe, compared to the physical pain. He said:
"Heyman has betrayed me before. We’ve been friends for a very long time, and friends fight. Since he’s betrayed me before, he knows how this plays out. He knows there’s receipts coming for him, too. The betrayal and the mental pain, I think, are worse than the physical."
On the RAW after WrestleMania 41, Punk went after Rollins. He also received an assist from Roman Reigns, but the OTC was taken by Bron Breakker, who aligned himself with Rollins and Heyman. The trio stood tall over Punk and Reigns to conclude last week's edition of RAW.