CM Punk has a one-word reaction to Finn Balor officially confirming a major change within The Judgment Day

CM Punk has reacted to Finn Balor officially confirming a change of nickname for his Judgment Day stablemate, JD McDonagh. The Irish Ace is now being addressed as "The Iron Lung."

Ad

McDonagh returned to in-ring action this week on Monday Night RAW. He teamed up with Balor to face The War Raiders in a losing effort against the former WWE World Tag Team Champions, who lost the titles to The New Day at WrestleMania 41.

On Instagram, Balor welcomed McDonagh back and also confirmed his new nickname. The post caught Punk's attention, as he reacted with a one-word message.

"Lunger," wrote Punk.

Ad

Trending

Check out a screengrab of Punk's Instagram comment on Balor's post:

Expand Tweet

Ad

CM Punk explained the tough part of Paul Heyman's betrayal

CM Punk was betrayed by Paul Heyman at WrestleMania 41 during his Triple Threat main event against Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins. Heyman also betrayed Reigns and sided with Rollins, helping him win the main event of Night One.

In an interview with Deadline, the former WWE Champion stated that he had been previously betrayed by Heyman and warned him of the receipts coming his way. The Second City Saint added that the mental pain of the betrayal is quite severe, compared to the physical pain. He said:

Ad

"Heyman has betrayed me before. We’ve been friends for a very long time, and friends fight. Since he’s betrayed me before, he knows how this plays out. He knows there’s receipts coming for him, too. The betrayal and the mental pain, I think, are worse than the physical."

On the RAW after WrestleMania 41, Punk went after Rollins. He also received an assist from Roman Reigns, but the OTC was taken by Bron Breakker, who aligned himself with Rollins and Heyman. The trio stood tall over Punk and Reigns to conclude last week's edition of RAW.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soumik Datta Soumik Datta is a professional wrestling journalist who has been following the business for more than a decade.



In 2017, Soumik joined the Sportskeeda Wrestling team and is best known for his work with the WWE team. He has previously contributed to the Sportskeeda AEW, MMA, and the football team where he specifically covered the Major League Soccer.



In 2024, Soumik crossed 50 million reads for Sportskeeda WWE. While working under Sportskeeda MMA, he interviewed prominent UFC fighters, including Justin Gaethje, Sean O'Malley, and Cory Sandhagen, among others. He is also being followed by John Cena on X (formerly Twitter).



Apart from his love for professional wrestling, Soumik also watches Football and has been a lifelong follower of Liverpool FC and Mohun Bagan. He has also been following the Indian Super League and remains the only content creator to have traveled across India to watch 7 ISL Matches in 7 Days, a video which currently sits at 26K views on his YouTube channel. His channel currently amasses over 120K views.



As aforementioned, Soumik also likes to make content for his YouTube channel and travel to various places either with family, friends, or solo, or go on road trips.



(Go SUBSCRIBE to his channel while you're at it): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfkg4VnUC7sLNc5jEzVYgOQ



Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @Thesoumikdatta9



Follow his Sportskeeda profile for wrestling news and content and subscribe to his YouTube channel. Know More