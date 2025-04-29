CM Punk makes a HUGE claim about Paul Heyman's betrayal at WWE WrestleMania 41

WWE Superstar CM Punk suffered a major betrayal at the hands of Paul Heyman at WrestleMania 41. Breaking his silence on the matter, The Voice of the Voiceless recently revealed his preferred ending of the Triple Threat match.

Ad

Initially, The Wiseman was in Punk's corner during his Triple Threat match against Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins on Night One of The Showcase of the Immortals. However, in the closing moments of the showdown, Heyman betrayed The Straight Edge Superstar and The Tribal Chief, helping The Architect capture the victory.

During an interview with Deadline, CM Punk reflected on the WWE Hall of Famer's previous betrayal, disclosing that the emotional toll surpassed any physical pain. The 46-year-old star indicated that Paul Heyman would face consequences for his actions, suggesting "receipts" were forthcoming.

Ad

Trending

"Heyman has betrayed me before. We’ve been friends for a very long time, and friends fight. Since he’s betrayed me before, he knows how this plays out. He knows there’s receipts coming for him, too. The betrayal and the mental pain, I think, are worse than the physical," Punk said. (H/T: Deadline)

Ad

The Second City Saint added that he would have preferred Heyman staying with Roman Reigns over combining forces with Seth Rollins.

"I almost wish he would’ve done all that and stuck with Roman, because going with Seth was the real pain. But you know what? Seth needs him." (H/T: Deadline)

Ad

CM Punk reacts to female WWE star taking a hilarious shot at him

The Best in the World recently took to his Instagram Story and shared a backstage photo featuring Jordynne Grace and Thea Hail. In the post, CM Punk playfully asked what the two female stars were watching on their phones.

Thea Hail didn't take it easy on the former WWE World Heavyweight Champion, claiming she was watching Paul Heyman's low-blow attack on him. Punk then responded to the female NXT star with the following message:

Ad

"TOO SOON."

Expand Tweet

Only time will tell how The Second City Saint plans to exact revenge on The Wiseman.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akash Dhakite Akash Dhakite is a WWE news writer for Sportskeeda. From wallpapers on electronic devices to ringtones and alarms, WWE runs in the blood of Akash Dhakite, giving him an ascendancy of knowledge about this sport.



Since he was three years old, John Cena and The Undertaker mesmerized Akash's soul, allowing him to follow his "Never Give Up" attitude.



From The Champ's Royal Rumble 2008 surprise entrance to his TLC match against Wade Barett to busting open Brock Lesnar at Extreme Rules to emotionally breaking down at WrestleMania 28 after losing the match against The Rock, Dhakite breathes WWE.



He has an experience in professional wrestling as a news writer, having over 514 live articles on the internet. Besides his love for WWE, Dhakite is also a comedy writer and has occasionally performed as a stand-up comedian. Know More