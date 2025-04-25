  • home icon
  • WWE
  • CM Punk
  • CM Punk says "too soon" after female WWE star pokes fun at him on Instagram

CM Punk says "too soon" after female WWE star pokes fun at him on Instagram

By Abhilash Mendhe
Modified Apr 25, 2025 03:47 GMT
Punk at WrestleMania 41 (via WWE
Punk at WrestleMania 41 (Image via WWE's YouTube)

CM Punk had an amusing exchange with a female WWE Superstar on Instagram. NXT's Thea Hail took a hilarious jibe at Punk, reminding him of Paul Heyman's betrayal at WrestleMania 41.

Ad

The shocking climax to the Night One main event of WrestleMania 41 saw Paul Heyman turn on CM Punk and Roman Reigns, leading to Seth Rollins defeating the duo.

Punk recently shared a backstage WWE photo featuring Jordynne Grace and Thea Hail, showing the duo watching something on their phones. Punk asked what they were watching, and Thea Hail couldn't help but take a friendly jibe at the veteran. She shared a story in response, telling Punk that she was watching Heyman deliver a low blow on him during the main event of Night One of 'Mania. Punk responded with the following:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"TOO SOON."
Ad

Paul Heyman explains his actions targeting WWE Superstar CM Punk

Shortly after 'Mania, Heyman appeared on The Pat McAfee Show. The veteran opened up about betraying his former friend and had the following to say:

“CM Punk, not much of a best friend, look at the position he put me in. What a compromising position CM Punk put me in against my own Tribal Chief. What kind of best friend was CM Punk? A lousy best friend. A shi*ty best friend. I was loyal to CM Punk. I brought him back after Hell in a Cell. I gave him a spotlight. I gave him a chance to redeem himself with Roman Reigns. He puts me in this impossible, emotional, compromising position that was an absolute no win. Not only was it a no win, it was a must lose with my Tribal Chief Roman Reigns. That’s my best friend?” [H/T Fightful]
Ad
youtube-cover

Heyman and Seth Rollins are now allies. The duo has seemingly added Bron Breakker to what appears to be a new faction on the WWE RAW brand. Breakker helped Rollins and Heyman take down Reigns and Punk on the RAW after WrestleMania 41.

About the author
Abhilash Mendhe

Abhilash Mendhe

Twitter icon

Abhilash Mendhe is a pro wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda with nearly five years of experience. He completed his MBA from the Symbiosis Institute of Telecom Management in 2016 and worked with multiple banking institutions, including Tech Mahindra. While he started writing WWE articles for Sportskeeda in 2019 as a hobby, it eventually became a significant part of his professional journey.

Abhilash checks his articles thrice before sending them to the editing team, ensuring his work is highly accurate and reliable.

He has interviewed prominent pro wrestling personalities like Noam Dar, Angry Miz Girl, Brendan Cobbina, and Jesse Lambert. Abhilash is a big fan of AEW star Orange Cassidy, as he believes the former International Champion’s on-screen gimmick of an extremely lazy guy resonates with him.

Given the opportunity to script WWE’s next big storyline, Abhilash would treat fans to the second installment of The Bloodline Civil War. He would book Roman Reigns to re-form The Bloodline with The Usos and Sami Zayn upon his comeback. The angle would see The Tribal Chief-led group go head-to-head with The Rock, Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga, and Jacob Fatu in a blockbuster family feud.

When not reporting on pro wrestling, Abhilash likes to work out, go on walks, read, and explore new eateries.

Know More

Quick Links
Edited by Neda Ali
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications