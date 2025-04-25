CM Punk says "too soon" after female WWE star pokes fun at him on Instagram

CM Punk had an amusing exchange with a female WWE Superstar on Instagram. NXT's Thea Hail took a hilarious jibe at Punk, reminding him of Paul Heyman's betrayal at WrestleMania 41.
The shocking climax to the Night One main event of WrestleMania 41 saw Paul Heyman turn on CM Punk and Roman Reigns, leading to Seth Rollins defeating the duo.
Punk recently shared a backstage WWE photo featuring Jordynne Grace and Thea Hail, showing the duo watching something on their phones. Punk asked what they were watching, and Thea Hail couldn't help but take a friendly jibe at the veteran. She shared a story in response, telling Punk that she was watching Heyman deliver a low blow on him during the main event of Night One of 'Mania. Punk responded with the following:
"TOO SOON."
Paul Heyman explains his actions targeting WWE Superstar CM Punk
Shortly after 'Mania, Heyman appeared on The Pat McAfee Show. The veteran opened up about betraying his former friend and had the following to say:
“CM Punk, not much of a best friend, look at the position he put me in. What a compromising position CM Punk put me in against my own Tribal Chief. What kind of best friend was CM Punk? A lousy best friend. A shi*ty best friend. I was loyal to CM Punk. I brought him back after Hell in a Cell. I gave him a spotlight. I gave him a chance to redeem himself with Roman Reigns. He puts me in this impossible, emotional, compromising position that was an absolute no win. Not only was it a no win, it was a must lose with my Tribal Chief Roman Reigns. That’s my best friend?” [H/T Fightful]
Heyman and Seth Rollins are now allies. The duo has seemingly added Bron Breakker to what appears to be a new faction on the WWE RAW brand. Breakker helped Rollins and Heyman take down Reigns and Punk on the RAW after WrestleMania 41.