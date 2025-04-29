Finn Balor confirms JD McDonagh's new nickname after his return to in-ring action on WWE RAW

Finn Balor has confirmed JD McDonagh's new nickname after his in-ring return on this week's episode of Monday Night RAW. Balor and McDonagh faced The War Raiders in a losing effort.

Ad

McDonagh had been absent for weeks after suffering a punctured lung during a tag team match against The War Raiders on the January 27 edition of Monday Night RAW. He returned on the RAW after WrestleMania 41, helping Dominik Mysterio retain the Intercontinental Championship against Penta.

This week on the red brand, Penta got one over McDonagh, distracting him during the tag team match against The War Raiders, leading to Erik and Ivar's victory. On X (formerly Twitter), The Prince confirmed McDonagh's new nickname, "Iron Lung," and welcomed him back.

Ad

Trending

"Return of the Iron Lung. Welcome back @jd_mcdonagh," wrote Balor.

You can check out Balor's post on X below.

Expand Tweet

Ad

McDonagh's new nickname was first seen on the jacket he wore upon his return to WWE television on the RAW after WrestleMania 41.

Natalya discussed JD McDonagh's injury and how she was surprised by it

Natalya was "blown away" by JD McDonagh's performance against The War Raiders in January. Despite suffering injuries midway through the tag team match, The Irish Ace continued to perform.

Ad

Speaking on the INSIGHT podcast, the former WWE Divas Champion praised the Irishman for his incredible passion for the business. Natalya said:

"If you saw JD McDonagh's performance [in] his last match. Did you guys see that? I was blown away by the amount of grit. He wrestled that match after breaking a rib and puncturing a lung. That's passion to me."

Ad

Expand Tweet

McDonagh will be in singles action on next week's edition of Monday Night RAW. He will face Penta in a one-on-one match, as per Nick Aldis, who replaced Adam Pearce on this week's RAW.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soumik Datta Soumik Datta is a professional wrestling journalist who has been following the business for more than a decade.



In 2017, Soumik joined the Sportskeeda Wrestling team and is best known for his work with the WWE team. He has previously contributed to the Sportskeeda AEW, MMA, and the football team where he specifically covered the Major League Soccer.



In 2024, Soumik crossed 50 million reads for Sportskeeda WWE. While working under Sportskeeda MMA, he interviewed prominent UFC fighters, including Justin Gaethje, Sean O'Malley, and Cory Sandhagen, among others. He is also being followed by John Cena on X (formerly Twitter).



Apart from his love for professional wrestling, Soumik also watches Football and has been a lifelong follower of Liverpool FC and Mohun Bagan. He has also been following the Indian Super League and remains the only content creator to have traveled across India to watch 7 ISL Matches in 7 Days, a video which currently sits at 26K views on his YouTube channel. His channel currently amasses over 120K views.



As aforementioned, Soumik also likes to make content for his YouTube channel and travel to various places either with family, friends, or solo, or go on road trips.



(Go SUBSCRIBE to his channel while you're at it): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfkg4VnUC7sLNc5jEzVYgOQ



Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @Thesoumikdatta9



Follow his Sportskeeda profile for wrestling news and content and subscribe to his YouTube channel. Know More