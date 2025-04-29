Finn Balor confirms JD McDonagh's new nickname after his return to in-ring action on WWE RAW

Finn Balor has confirmed JD McDonagh's new nickname after his in-ring return on this week's episode of Monday Night RAW. Balor and McDonagh faced The War Raiders in a losing effort.
McDonagh had been absent for weeks after suffering a punctured lung during a tag team match against The War Raiders on the January 27 edition of Monday Night RAW. He returned on the RAW after WrestleMania 41, helping Dominik Mysterio retain the Intercontinental Championship against Penta.
This week on the red brand, Penta got one over McDonagh, distracting him during the tag team match against The War Raiders, leading to Erik and Ivar's victory. On X (formerly Twitter), The Prince confirmed McDonagh's new nickname, "Iron Lung," and welcomed him back.
"Return of the Iron Lung. Welcome back @jd_mcdonagh," wrote Balor.
You can check out Balor's post on X below.
McDonagh's new nickname was first seen on the jacket he wore upon his return to WWE television on the RAW after WrestleMania 41.
Natalya discussed JD McDonagh's injury and how she was surprised by it
Natalya was "blown away" by JD McDonagh's performance against The War Raiders in January. Despite suffering injuries midway through the tag team match, The Irish Ace continued to perform.
Speaking on the INSIGHT podcast, the former WWE Divas Champion praised the Irishman for his incredible passion for the business. Natalya said:
"If you saw JD McDonagh's performance [in] his last match. Did you guys see that? I was blown away by the amount of grit. He wrestled that match after breaking a rib and puncturing a lung. That's passion to me."
McDonagh will be in singles action on next week's edition of Monday Night RAW. He will face Penta in a one-on-one match, as per Nick Aldis, who replaced Adam Pearce on this week's RAW.