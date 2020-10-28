Roman Reigns was victorious in his defense of the WWE Universal Championship at Hell in a Cell against Jey Uso. More importantly, Reigns ensured that he has been elevated to the family's head in his new avatar, and possibly, that The Usos will now follow his orders to form a rumored heel faction.

In a sense, the WWE Universe has recently been buzzing about Roman Reigns, especially with plans to turn him into a megastar like The Rock and John Cena.

Of course on Twitter, proposed matches seem to be a highlight. Some fans have been quizzing CM Punk on a possible match with Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 37.

CM Punk jokes that his WrestleMania 37 match with Roman Reigns would be first

CM Punk took questions on Twitter on Tuesday, and a fan asked about wrestling Roman Reigns in the main event of WrestleMania 37. Punk said that his match should go first as the show is "67 hours long."

I’d do opening match. That show is 67 hours long. — player/coach (@CMPunk) October 27, 2020

Ironically, CM Punk would insist on going first as one of his dreams was to be in WrestleMania's main event, which he never received when he was WWE Champion.

Perhaps the ship has sailed but in professional wrestling, never say never. In the meantime, it'll be interesting to see Roman Reigns' next move on WWE SmackDown.