CM Punk opens up about meeting with Vince McMahon following return

CM Punk revealed that he had a conversation with Vince McMahon after he returned to WWE last year. The veteran was fired by All Elite Wrestling in September 2023 and returned to WWE at Survivor Series last November.

Speaking with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour today, CM Punk shared that he had a conversation with Vince McMahon following his return to the promotion. McMahon resigned from the company in January ahead of Royal Rumble. Punk stated that he got a tour of the new towers and that McMahon hugged him but he hasn't seen Vince since. CM Punk joked that some stuff came up, referring to the disturbing lawsuit against Vince McMahon by former WWE employee Janel Grant.

“He came up to me, said ‘welcome home’ and gave me a hug, said ‘we’d have to catch up’, haven’t seen him since," he said. [H/T: Gerweck.net]

Braun Strowman reacts to CM Punk's return to WWE

Braun Strowman has opened up about CM Punk's return to the company.

Strowman is currently out of action with an injury and underwent successful neck fusion surgery last year. Speaking with Riju Dasgupta in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, The Monster of All Monsters commented on Punk's return to the promotion. The former Universal Champion noted that Punk is doing his job by bringing new viewers to the product and said that he will form an opinion on the veteran after meeting him in person.

"He's doing his job, at the end of the day, our job is to put eyes on the product and bu**s in seats, and, well, it looks like he's doing it. I've heard mixed reviews from multiple people on what kind of person he is. I'll find out when I meet him, and he can get in line and get these hands just like anybody else," said Strowman [3:53 – 4:06]

You can check out the interview in the video below:

Punk will be making an appearance at WrestleMania XL this weekend. The 45-year-old will be the special guest commentator during the World Heavyweight Championship match between Seth Rollins and Drew McIntyre.