"CM Punk is a pu**y" - Former WWE Champion fires a major shot at The Second City Saint after RAW

A former WWE Champion has taken a shot at CM Punk after this week's Monday Night RAW. The superstar in question is Punk's arch-rival, Drew McIntyre.

At the SummerSlam Premium Live Event, McIntyre defeated Punk in the latter's first singles match since returning to the company in 2023. The two will once again collide at Bash In Berlin in a Strap Match.

On Twitter/X, McIntyre posted a clip of his promo from this week's RAW. He took a dig at Punk by calling him a "pu**y".

"Point proven. CM Punk is a pu**y," wrote McIntyre.

Check out McIntyre's message to Punk here.

Punk interrupted McIntyre during his promo on RAW, blindsiding him and attacking him with a strap. The Second City Saint got the better of his rival, who was forced to retreat.

Drew McIntyre highlighted a major change he has noticed in CM Punk

Drew McIntyre believes that CM Punk is no longer the old version of himself, who didn't hold himself back from speaking up against WWE.

Speaking on the Notsam Wrestling podcast, McIntyre discussed the changes he has noticed in Punk since his return to the Stamford-based company. He said:

"Look at the way he's evolved or devolved, he was the punk. He was the anti-superstar. He said whatever he wanted back in the day and I admired that part of him as much as I didn't like him. Now he toes the company line. He kisses the company a*se to justify that big contract. When I, who tried to be more of a Cena type when I was younger and do everything I possibly could. Even smile when I didn't want to. Smile and I just wanted to say, 'Get lost. Go s*rew yourself.' And I've started saying, 'Go s*rew yourself. You deserve it' now. Now, I have become more Punk than CM Punk and he hates that."

It remains to be seen who comes out on top when Punk and McIntyre cross paths at Bash In Berlin.

