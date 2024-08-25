"I have become more Punk than CM Punk" - Drew McIntyre reveals major change in WWE legend has not gone unnoticed

Drew McIntyre and CM Punk are set to clash in a Strap Match at WWE Bash in Berlin. Ahead of their big matchup in Germany, McIntyre made a big claim about the changes he has noticed in Punk since he returned.

The Second City Saint made his shocking return at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames back in November. He came back to the Stamford-based company after almost a decade since he walked out.

However, McIntyre was not impressed with Punk and his new attitude. In a recent appearance on the Notsam Wrestling podcast, the former World Champion opened up about the changes he has noticed in his rival since the latter came back. Here's what The Scottish Warrior had to say about the "new" Punk:

"Look at the way he's evolved or devolved, he was the punk. He was the anti-superstar. He said whatever he wanted back in the day and I admired that part of him as much as I didn't like him. Now he toes the company line. He kisses the company a*se to justify that big contract. When I, who tried to be more of a Cena type when I was younger and do everything I possibly could. Even smile when I didn't want to. Smile and I just wanted to say, 'Get lost. Go s*rew yourself.' And I've started saying, 'Go s*rew yourself. You deserve it' now. Now, I have become more Punk than CM Punk and he hates that." [From 13:49 to 14:23]

Check out the video below:

Drew McIntyre and CM Punk finally locked horns at WWE SummerSlam with Seth Rollins as the Special Guest Referee. McIntyre came out on top in his match against Punk, celebrating his victory by placing his foot on the chest of his fallen foe.

CM Punk 'compliments' Drew McIntyre ahead of WWE Bash in Berlin

In an appearance on The Ringer's The Masked Man Show, CM Punk finally had some "nice things" to say about Drew McIntyre. Punk complimented his fierce rival by saying that The Scottish Warrior is the fourth-best superstar to ever wear a kilt.

"One nice thing about Drew McIntyre. He’s the fourth-best wrestler to ever wear a kilt. Roddy Piper. The Highlanders. Drew McIntyre. Number four with a bullet," Punk said [H/T: Fightful]

For those who are unaware of The Highlanders, they were a tag team composed of Robbie and Rory McAllister. They were in WWE from 2005 to 2008, but never won gold.

