CM Punk reacts to 7-time WWE champion's post for his wife AJ Lee

CM Punk returned to WWE in November 2023 and is now set to headline WrestleMania 41 Night One. Meanwhile, his wife and former WWE wrestler AJ Lee is still away from the Stamford-based promotion. However, recently, a seven-time WWE champion sent a message to Lee, and The Best in The World was quick to react to it.

Ad

Between 2009 and 2015, Lee was a crucial part of the women's division in WWE. A three-time Divas Champion, she paved the path for many female wrestlers who are having successful runs in the promotion today. She retired from pro wrestling in 2015. Recently, former WWE Women's Champion Bayley sent a message to CM Punk's wife. The Role Model is a two-time Women's World Champion, a two-time WWE Women's Champion, a two-time Women's Tag Team Champion, and a one-time NXT Women's Champion.

Ad

Trending

On her Instagram stories, Bayley recently uploaded an image of AJ Lee in her hugger t-shirt. CM Punk, who follows the former Damage CTRL leader, was quick to react to the post, as he uploaded the same photo on his Instagram stories and added several eye and heart emojis.

You can check Bayley and Punk's Instagram stories below:

An image from Bayley's Instagram story!

An image from CM Punk's Instagram story!

CM Punk recently said his wife, AJ Lee, is ''constantly jacked'' amid speculations of a WWE return

Since Punk returned to WWE at Survivor Series: WarGames 2023, there have been speculations about AJ Lee returning, too. While there is no official update yet, The Second City Saint recently revealed Lee's physical condition when he appeared on Sheamus' Celtic Warrior Workouts.

Ad

When The Celtic Warrior asked Punk if he and Lee worked out together, The Voice of The Voiceless answered:

"No, we do everything together except work out, and I think that's mostly because I probably annoy the sh*t out of her when I'm working out. Yeah. Like that's for sure, like, her alone time. You know? And I don't want to disturb her. It's not fun. [Happy wife, happy life, dude.] Correct! Yeah. But yeah, I feel like I should work out with her 'cause she's like constantly jacked. Genetics maybe, I don't know!'' [28:33-28:59]

Ad

AJ Lee wrestled her last match for WWE on the March 30, 2015, edition of Monday Night RAW. She teamed up with Naomi and Saraya (FKA Paige) to beat Natalya and The Bella Twins in a six-woman tag team match. It will be interesting to see if the erstwhile Black Widow returns to the Sports Entertainment giant in the future.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback