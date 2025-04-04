CM Punk reacts to a huge WWE championship changing hands at recent show

CM Punk has reacted to a huge title change that took place at a recent WWE show. On the latest edition of NXT, Ricky Saints won the North American Championship.

Ad

Saints defeated Shawn Spears to win the NXT North American Championship. Spears' reign with the title ended after 27 days. Meanwhile, Saints returned to WWE on the February 11th edition of NXT, re-debuting in the promotion after departing AEW.

On Instagram, Punk reacted to Saints winning the title on this week's edition of NXT. He congratulated the former AEW Superstar.

Check out a screengrab of Punk's Instagram comment:

Female superstar says she inspired John Cena turning heel HERE

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Dutch Mantell claimed that Paul Heyman may have surprised CM Punk on WWE SmackDown

Paul Heyman informed CM Punk about his WrestleMania 41 status on the latest edition of SmackDown. Punk will headline the show in a Triple Threat Match featuring Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns.

Speaking on Story Time With Dutch Mantell, the former WWE manager claimed that Punk might not have known about Heyman informing him of the main event news. He said:

Ad

"That made me think that it could've been a shoot. That CM Punk did not know that Paul Heyman was going to come over there and say that to him. He may have known that Paul Heyman was going to come over there and say something, but he said that, and so they gifted him the main event at WrestleMania."

Ad

Ad

Punk has been feuding with Seth Rollins for months. The two men have crossed paths twice in recent months, with Punk winning the first showdown. The rematch took place inside a Steel Cage and saw the returning Roman Reigns interfere.

Punk and Reigns also teamed up in the Men's WarGames Match, as the former WWE Champion helped the OG Bloodline defeat the new Bloodline in a five-on-five traditional WarGames Match.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soumik Datta Soumik Datta is a professional wrestling journalist who has been following the business for more than a decade.



In 2017, Soumik joined the Sportskeeda Wrestling team and is best known for his work with the WWE team. He has previously contributed to the Sportskeeda AEW, MMA, and the football team where he specifically covered the Major League Soccer.



In 2024, Soumik crossed 50 million reads for Sportskeeda WWE. While working under Sportskeeda MMA, he interviewed prominent UFC fighters, including Justin Gaethje, Sean O'Malley, and Cory Sandhagen, among others. Prior to joining Sportskeeda, Soumik briefly worked for SEScoops and Sports Nova.



Apart from his love for professional wrestling, Soumik also watches Football and has been a lifelong follower of Liverpool FC and Mohun Bagan. He has also been following the Indian Super League and remains the only content creator to have traveled across India to watch 7 ISL Matches in 7 Days, a video which currently sits at 26K views on his YouTube channel. His channel currently amasses over 120K views.



As aforementioned, Soumik also likes to make content for his YouTube channel and travel to various places either with family, friends, or solo, or go on road trips.



(Go SUBSCRIBE to his channel while you're at it): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfkg4VnUC7sLNc5jEzVYgOQ



Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @Thesoumikdatta9



Follow his Sportskeeda profile for wrestling news and content and subscribe to his YouTube channel. Know More