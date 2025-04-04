CM Punk reacts to a huge WWE championship changing hands at recent show

CM Punk has reacted to a huge title change that took place at a recent WWE show. On the latest edition of NXT, Ricky Saints won the North American Championship.
Saints defeated Shawn Spears to win the NXT North American Championship. Spears' reign with the title ended after 27 days. Meanwhile, Saints returned to WWE on the February 11th edition of NXT, re-debuting in the promotion after departing AEW.
On Instagram, Punk reacted to Saints winning the title on this week's edition of NXT. He congratulated the former AEW Superstar.
Check out a screengrab of Punk's Instagram comment:
Dutch Mantell claimed that Paul Heyman may have surprised CM Punk on WWE SmackDown
Paul Heyman informed CM Punk about his WrestleMania 41 status on the latest edition of SmackDown. Punk will headline the show in a Triple Threat Match featuring Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns.
Speaking on Story Time With Dutch Mantell, the former WWE manager claimed that Punk might not have known about Heyman informing him of the main event news. He said:
"That made me think that it could've been a shoot. That CM Punk did not know that Paul Heyman was going to come over there and say that to him. He may have known that Paul Heyman was going to come over there and say something, but he said that, and so they gifted him the main event at WrestleMania."
Punk has been feuding with Seth Rollins for months. The two men have crossed paths twice in recent months, with Punk winning the first showdown. The rematch took place inside a Steel Cage and saw the returning Roman Reigns interfere.
Punk and Reigns also teamed up in the Men's WarGames Match, as the former WWE Champion helped the OG Bloodline defeat the new Bloodline in a five-on-five traditional WarGames Match.