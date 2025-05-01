CM Punk reacts to massive Liv Morgan announcement outside WWE 

CM Punk is one of the biggest names in WWE today, who has also made a name for himself in the acting business over the last several years. Now, Punk has reacted to the news of his colleague Liv Morgan heading to Hollywood.
Over the last few days, there was tons of speculation about Morgan landing a big-ticket Hollywood project. The reigning WWE Women's Tag Team Champion, alongside Raquel Rodriguez, even mentioned the same on this week's RAW and announced that she would be taking time off from wrestling for a while.
A few hours back, it finally came to light that the Judgment Day member will star in acclaimed Japanese filmmaker Takashi Miike's upcoming film, Bad Lieutenant: Tokyo, which will be backed by Neon Studios.
Liv Morgan put up an Instagram post to share the news with her legion of fans. The comments section was soon flooded with several reactions, one of which was from Morgan's RAW colleague, CM Punk. Check it out below:
Liv Morgan wants to get inside the ring with CM Punk in WWE
Though AJ Lee has been away from the wrestling business for close to a decade now, many are still clamoring to see her back in the ring. Liv Morgan expressed the same in an interview earlier this year, when she stated that her dream match was to team up with Dominik Mysterio to take on the duo of CM Punk and AJ Lee.
"I'd love a me and [Dominik Mysterio] versus AJ [Lee] and CM Punk," she said.
The Second City Saint has hinted at his wife's WWE return in the past, though nothing has materialized yet. It remains to be seen if AJ Lee finds time from her busy life as a writer to step back inside the squared circle sometime down the line.