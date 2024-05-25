CM Punk reacts to Nia Jax winning the Queen of the Ring Tournament

CM Punk has reacted to Nia Jax winning the Queen of the Ring Tournament. At the King and Queen of the Ring Premium Live Event, Jax defeated Lyra Valkyria in the final.

Since returning to WWE in September 2023, Jax has been on an incredible run. Earlier this year, she headlined the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event against Rhea Ripley, failing to win the Women's World Championship. The former Women's Champion has also had a feud with Becky Lynch ahead of WrestleMania XL.

Taking to his Instagram story, CM Punk shared a photo of Jax with her Queen of the Ring crown and sent a four-word message.

"Long live the Queen!" wrote Punk.

Check out a screengrab of Punk's Instagram story:

Punk is currently feuding with Drew McIntyre on Monday Night RAW. At WrestleMania XL, the former AEW star cost McIntyre the World Heavyweight Championship, as he attacked the Scotsman after his victory over Seth Rollins. This allowed Damian Priest to cash in his Money in the Bank contract to become the new champion.

Dutch Mantell believes The Bloodline is helping Nia Jax behind the scenes

According to wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell, The Bloodline is helping Nia Jax behind the scenes since she is related to the Anoa'i family.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's latest edition of Smack Talk, Mantell even predicted Jax to beat Valkyria, which she eventually did. Mantell said:

"She's more deliberate. Her background, her Bloodline, ensures she's gonna be a success. All her people there, all her relation there, they all offered help. She is a most, I wouldn't say a hundred percent better but seventy-five percent better now, than she was. Everything is deliberate now, everything has a meaning, everything has a purpose. She's taken that to heart and congratulations to her. I do think she will take the Queen of the Ring." Mantell continued, "That's another thing. They're not doing these screwy finishes. That p*sses people off."

With the win, Nia Jax has earned herself a shot at a Women's Championship. It will be interesting to see who The Irresistible Force will face at SummerSlam.

