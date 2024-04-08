Drew McIntyre breaks silence with a one-word message after losing his title minutes after winning it at WrestleMania 40

Drew McIntyre had a rollercoaster of a night at WrestleMania 40 Sunday, as he won and lost the World Heavyweight Championship within minutes. He broke his silence with a short but striking response.

After dethroning Seth Rollins in a fast-paced and physical match, McIntyre spent a bit too much time gloating in CM Punk's face. The Scottish Warrior stood on the announce table to taunt the guest commentator, only to get attacked by him. This led to Damian Priest coming out to cash in his Money in the Bank contract.

The Judgment Day member hit the South of Heaven Chokeslam to dethrone Drew McIntyre and win the World Heavyweight Championship. The Scotsman took to Twitter shortly after that, just like he had done during his WrestleMania 40 match against Rollins.

He quote-tweeted his mid-match post with just one word: F***. That's it. You can view it HERE or below:

Drew McIntyre's non-PG tweet

It remains to be seen what's next for McIntyre after WrestleMania 40. If he remains in WWE, expect him to aggressively go after Damian Priest to try and regain the World Heavyweight Championship. The Scottish Warrior may do so in his home country, at Clash at the Castle in June.

