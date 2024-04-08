Drew McIntyre posts on social media DURING his match against Seth Rollins at WrestleMania XL Night 2

Drew McIntyre was set to go one-on-one against Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship on Night Two of WrestleMania XL.

McIntyre has been in pursuit of Seth Rollins and the World Heavyweight Championship for several months now. With multiple failed attempts in the past, The Scottish Warrior has always blamed others for his own losses. After winning the Men's Elimination Chamber Match earlier in the year, McIntyre earned himself another shot at Rollins' title.

Tonight on Night Two of WrestleMania XL, Seth Rollins and McIntyre kicked off the show. McIntyre started the match with a bang by hitting the Claymore kick on Rollins right out of the gate and took early control of the match. In fact, McIntyre got the phone from his wife at ringside and even posted on social media while the match was going on.

"Bored at work. LOL!" wrote Drew McIntyre.

The match continued after the tweet with CM Punk on commentary at ringside. Rollins came into this match with a bad knee after last night's tag team match against The Rock and Roman Reigns in the main event of Night One.

Given Drew's recent momentum, it remains to be seen if he will be able to finally win the World Heavyweight Championship in front of a packed arena.

