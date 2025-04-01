CM Punk references AJ Lee in heartwarming gesture following WWE RAW

CM Punk referenced AJ Lee following this week's edition of WWE RAW. The Second City Saint signed the contract this past Friday night on SmackDown to make his Triple Threat match against Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 41 official.

Punk cut a promo in the ring following RAW and brought up his wife April, better known to the WWE Universe as AJ Lee. He announced that they would be playing a Queen song that she loved, which turned out to be the track "Fat Bottomed Girls". The 46-year-old fired up the crowd as they sang along, and you can check out the clip in the post below.

Paul Heyman informed CM Punk during the contract signing on SmackDown that the Triple Threat match would be the main event of Night 1 of WrestleMania 41. However, CM Punk revealed that this was not the favor he was owed by Heyman for agreeing to help Roman Reigns and the OG Bloodline at Survivor Series 2024.

Bill Apter comments on what could bring AJ Lee back to WWE

Legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter recently discussed AJ Lee potentially returning to the company and revealed what he thought it would take to bring her back.

Lee hasn't competed in a match since teaming up with Naomi and Paige to defeat Natalya and The Bella Twins on the March 30, 2015, episode of WWE RAW. Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine, Apter believes Lee would be open to returning if Triple H gave her a good offer. Apter added that the company would also need to provide a good storyline for Lee.

"I think the fans are dying for her to come back. She was great when she was in the business. We don't know what she'll—if she comes back she's got to be physically and mentally ready and I don't know her current situation or anything, I haven't been in touch with her. I've talked to Punk but I think if they make a good offer and there's a great angle, that will bring her back in," Bill Apter said.

CM Punk and AJ Lee got married in June 2014. Only time will tell if the former Divas Champion ever decides to return to WWE.

