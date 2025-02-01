CM Punk references a popular AEW star hours before the WWE Royal Rumble

CM Punk will participate in this year's 30-man Royal Rumble Match. The upcoming event will take place this weekend on Saturday, February 1, 2025, at the Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

The Rumble match is set to feature the promotion's many top talents, like Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Rey Mysterio, and more. This year's Royal Rumble will also mark John Cena's last appearance as The Champ is heading towards retirement.

WWE Superstars were recently present at the Indiana Convention Center to attend the meet-and-greets during the 2025 Royal Rumble weekend. Some of CM Punk's fans showcased their love for the wrestling veteran by gifting him what looked like a slice of cake or pie.

The Best in the World thanked his fans for showering him with their immense love and support on his Instagram story. He added he couldn't relish the tasty sweet dish, as he had to keep his physique in check for his rumble match this Saturday. He added he didn't let the food go to waste and mentioned that his good friend and AEW star, Danhausen, ate it.

"Appreciate it. Need all the help I can get. Full disclosure, I didn't eat this because I have the rumble tomorrow, but it didn't go to waste, @danhausenad ate it," Punk wrote.

Screenshot of CM Punk's Instagram story

CM Punk addresses AJ Lee's whereabouts for Royal Rumble weekend

CM Punk is one of the favorites to win this year's men's Rumble match. Also, fans are hoping his wife AJ Lee might finally return to wrestling by participating in the women's Rumble match.

The Second City Saint recently attended The Pat McAfee Show where he was asked about his wife and if she'd make an appearance on the upcoming PLE. He replied she wouldn't be present at the show because she was at home taking care of their baby dog, Larry.

The former Divas Champion was last active inside the ring in March 2015 at RAW after WrestleMania 31, when she participated in a multi-woman tag team match. She left the company afterward and retired due to back issues, which she revealed in her biography.

