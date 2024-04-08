CM Punk reunites with WWE star who almost got him fired from AEW

CM Punk has reunited with a WWE Superstar who almost got him fired from All Elite Wrestling. Eventually, Punk was let go by the promotion after his backstage altercation with Jack Perry ahead of All In 2023.

All Elite Wrestling is planning on airing the footage of CM Punk and Jack Perry's fight backstage during All In last year on this Wednesday's Dynamite. Punk was a guest on The MMA Hour recently and the interview reportedly impacted AEW enough to respond on their flagship show. During the same interview, Punk also discussed his last year's visit to RAW. He claimed Bayley invited him to the show and he went just to see friends. The veteran added that people in AEW felt "betrayed" by the move, despite allowing other talents in the company to appear in WWE video packages.

The former AEW Champion took to his Instagram story today to share a photo with Bayley. He noted that it was clobbering time as well and you can check it out in the image below.

Punk shares picture with The Role Model on Instagram.

Both Baylay and CM Punk will be at WrestleMania XL Night Two. Punk is set to be a guest commentator for Drew McIntyre vs. Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship. The Role Model on the other hand will challenge her former Damage CTRL stablemate, IYO SKY, for the WWE Women's Championship.

Injured WWE star shares his honest opinion about CM Punk

Former Universal Champion Braun Strowman has revealed what he thinks about CM Punk and his return to WWE.

Speaking with Riju Dasgupta in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Braun Strowman noted The Second City Saint is doing his job by drawing viewers to the product. The Monster of All Monsters added that he would form a true opinion of Punk when he meets him in person.

"He's [Drew McIntyre] doing his job," Strowman said. "At the end of the day, our job is to put eyes on the product and butts in seats, and, well, it looks like he's doing it. I've heard mixed reviews from multiple people on what kind of person he is. I'll find out when I meet him, and he can get in line and get these hands just like anybody else." [From 03:53 – 04:07]

You can check out the video below:

CM Punk is currently out of action with a torn triceps but will be on commentary tonight. It will be interesting to see if the controversial star gets involved in the match at all or remains on commentary the entire time.

