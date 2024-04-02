CM Punk reveals which female WWE star invited him to RAW the night he got thrown out in early 2023

CM Punk's Survivor Series return in November 2023 will be cherished by the WWE Universe forever. It was his first appearance for the sports entertainment giant after nearly a decade. However, he did make a backstage visit long before officially resigning.

Several reports indicated CM Punk was present backstage for RAW in April 2023, and now The Second City Saint confirmed it. He even disclosed that former Women's Champion Bayley invited him to the show. Ultimately, in his own words, he was thrown out.

Speaking to Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, Punk spoke candidly about various topics, including his massive WWE comeback. The former AEW star also talked about the new talents with whom he had not interacted since leaving the wrestling business in 2014, the veteran got to converse with Jason Jordan and Liv Morgan on a plane. The latter even helped him find his earphones.

"My friend Bayley messaged me and she's like, 'My friend Liv was on the flight with you. She says you were so nice to her. We have a show in Chicago, you should come visit.' I'm throwing Bayley under the bus now. Yeah it's all her fault. I laughed because I landed, got on the train, went home. No wife, no dog. I don't have anything to do. Yeah, I'm gonna go visit my friend Bayley," Punk recounted.

Punk clarified that he was still signed with AEW at the time and was not looking for a job in WWE. Considering his status as an "old-timer," he just wanted to visit some friends whom he got to speak with before getting thrown out.

The Second City Saint revealed he met The Miz, Bobby Lashley, and Baron Corbin, among others, who were all kind to him.

Vince McMahon wanted the former WWE Champion out of the building

When CM Punk made an impression of Vince McMahon saying, "No, get him out of the building," Ariel Helwani asked The Straight Edge Superstar whether that was a call made by the former WWE Chairman. Punk revealed that it was.

Helwani then asked Punk whether the former WWE Champion was mad that he could not stay longer with his former colleagues.

"No, I expected it," CM Punk on getting thrown out. "I wasn't sure Vince was there. I think he was doing stuff remote via Zoom, because this is in between Vince is gone, and now he is back, and I didn't know the politics of things. Literally, I just went to say 'hi' to Bayley, and a few other people."

However, it wound up being a precursor to Punk's eventual comeback to the pro-wrestling juggernaut. He also got candid about Vince McMahon's lawsuit and drew comparisons to the Chris Benoit tragedy.

Ever since CM Punk's return, many have clamored for his wife AJ Lee to make an on-screen appearance in some form or fashion. While The Second City Saint feels that it is probably not going to happen, he did give a positive update.

