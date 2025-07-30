  • home icon
  CM Punk revealed as the decision maker behind major WWE PLE finish

CM Punk revealed as the decision maker behind major WWE PLE finish

By Ankit Verma
Published Jul 30, 2025 20:20 GMT
CM Punk on RAW (Picture credits: WWE.cm)
CM Punk on RAW (Picture credits: WWE.com)

CM Punk is one of the most experienced performers on WWE's current roster. The Second City Saint was recently revealed as the decision-maker behind the closing moments of the 2025 Men's Elimination Chamber Match.

The Best in the World stepped inside the steel structure to compete with John Cena, Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre, Damian Priest, and Logan Paul for an opportunity to challenge for the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 41. The veteran put forth an impressive performance after being the last person out of the pods, as he eliminated The Visionary and Maverick from the bout. However, Rollins floored Punk with a Stomp after getting pinned, allowing The Cenation Leader to lock in the STF and secure the win via technical submission.

In the fourth episode of the wrestling promotion's Netflix docuseries WWE: Unreal, CM Punk could be seen suggesting the finishing moments to the match to the talent involved. As it turns out, it was exactly how things panned out at the premium live event.

CM Punk makes an interesting confession about undergoing a major behavioral change

While speaking at a recent San Diego Comic-Con panel, CM Punk made a surprising admission about turning very soft and sentimental in his old age. The Best in the World added that he was also overflowing with gratitude all the time.

CM Punk brought it up while speaking about his rivalry with archrival John Cena. The 46-year-old stated that competing against The Cenation Leader one more time meant a lot to him.

"I've been fortunate to have a pretty long career filled with a lot of great moments. I think that’s just another one. My storied history with Cena, and for it to be wrapping up for him. I mean, he’s only got, like, 14 to 15 dates left. To be able to be in his orbit during his retirement [tour] and get to do fun stuff like that, it meant a lot to me. I’m turning very, very soft in my old age, so I am always just overflowing with gratitude. That moment was absolutely no different. I don’t think anybody expected that. It was a little bit different. It was fun. Obviously, I think we’re in the business of creating moments. So again, super grateful I still can do that and contribute at this level," he said.
You can check out the full panel discussion in the video below:

youtube-cover

CM Punk is scheduled to wrestle a championship match this Saturday at WWE SummerSlam. He will challenge Gunther for the World Heavyweight Title. Only time will tell if the veteran manages to upstage The Ring General to finally win his first championship since returning to WWE.

Edited by Jacob Terrell
