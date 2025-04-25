CM Punk reveals he received "last minute advice from the GOAT" before his WWE WrestleMania 41 match

WWE Superstar CM Punk recently took to social media to reveal that he received some advice from a legendary name moments before his main event match at WrestleMania 41. The legend in question is none other than Bret Hart.

At this year's 'Mania, CM Punk finally got to live his dream of main eventing The Show of Shows. The Best in the World locked horns with Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins in a Triple Threat Match with Paul Heyman by his side. However, during the last stages of the bout, The Wiseman betrayed Punk and even Reigns to shockingly align with Rollins.

The Second City Saint recently took to his Instagram Stories to post a backstage photo of himself talking with Bret Hart before his match at WWE WrestleMania 41. Punk revealed that he received some last-minute advice from the legend and referred to The Hitman as the greatest of all time.

"Last minute advice from the GOAT," he wrote.

Check out a screenshot of his Instagram Story below:

CM Punk and Roman Reigns are in big trouble after WWE RAW

On the WWE RAW after WrestleMania 41, Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman came out to address the crowd after allying. Before Rollins could say anything, he was interrupted by CM Punk. Both stars threw hands at each other before Punk went after Heyman, but ultimately found himself at the end of a vicious stomp.

Before the show ended, Roman Reigns made a surprise appearance, taking out Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman. As Reigns looked to end his former Wismean, Bron Breakker, came out of nowhere to hit a spear on the Bloodline leader. Rollins and Breakker then obliterated The Best in the World and the OTC.

CM Punk and Roman Reigns are now in big trouble as Seth Rollins, Paul Heyman, and Bron Breakker have formed a new group.

It will be interesting to see what the Triple H-led creative team has planned for The Visionary's fearsome stable.

