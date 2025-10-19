CM Punk, Rhea Ripley & Judgment Day member get matching tattoos after WWE Supershow: Japan

WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley recently took to social media to show off her new matching tattoos with CM Punk and a Judgment Day star. The name in question is none other than Raquel Rodriguez.
WWE's tour of Japan was scheduled for October 17 and 18, 2025. Rhea Ripley was in action on both nights. In her first bout, The Eradicator teamed up with IYO SKY to defeat The Kabuki Warriors in a Tag Team Match. During her second outing, Mami locked horns with SKY, Raquel Rodriguez, and Stephanie Vaquer in a Fatal Four Way bout. During this match, Ripley suffered a brutal nose injury. She recently provided a huge update on her injury via Instagram.
In the same Instagram post, Rhea uploaded a picture with CM Punk and her on-screen rival Raquel Rodriguez. In the picture, the three stars showcased their matching tattoos. The Eradicator, The Best in the World, and Big Mami Cool got a similar sumo wrestler tattooed on their leg, with "October 18" written below it in Chinese, according to Google Translate.
Check out her Instagram post here.
WWE star Rhea Ripley has more matching tattoos with Raquel Rodriguez
Apart from the aforementioned matching tattoo, Rhea Ripley and Raquel Rodriguez have some more similar inks on their bodies. During a 2023 interview on the Short and to the Point podcast, Rodriguez revealed that she had a couple of matching tattoos with Ripley.
The Judgment Day star also talked about the bond they shared during their time in WWE's Performance Center.
"We do, yeah. We have these matching tattoos, and we have a couple that we went in and got together, it was just [that] we started at the PC and we were both kind of these like lost I guess, just from the group of the women's division, we didn't know where we kinda fit in, we didn't know where we belonged. So we kind of struggled a lot when it came to showing what we could do and what we could provide to NXT."
We at Sportskeeda wish WWE star Rhea Ripley a speedy recovery and hope she returns better than ever from her injury setback.
